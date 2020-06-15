STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Migrant Kashmiri Pandits reject state government's Rs 2,340 crore funds inquiry order

It was alleged tht members of National Conference and PDP were getting monthly monetary benefits from the exchequer of the fund.

Published: 15th June 2020 01:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2020 01:08 PM   |  A+A-

Kashmiri Pandit

For representational purposes (Photo | Global Kashmiri Pandit Diaspora)

By IANS

JAMMU: Migrant Kashmiri Pandits on Monday rejected an inquiry ordered by the Jammu and Kashmir government into an alleged scam of Rs 2,340 crores involving relief funds meant for the migrant Pandit community.

In a statement on Monday, Satish Mahaldar, chairman of reconciliation, return and rehabilitation of Pandit community said: "We reject the inquiry committee set up by the J&K government to investigate the scam of Rs 2,340 crores. We had brought the scam to light on May 17 with documentary evidence to prove how political activists of the National Conference and the Peoples Democratic Party were getting monthly monetary benefits from the exchequer from the share meant for the members of the Kashmiri Pandit community."

"We had sought an investigation by the Central bureau of investigations (CBI) or the Anti-corruption bureau (ACB). Instead, the government has formed a committee that includes members who were involved in the process of enrolling the activists and disbursing relief to them.

"It seems the committee has been formed to cover up the scam. "We reiterate our demand for an independent inquiry since the amount involved is huge and the people have the right to know where the amount has gone," it said.

In the past also there have been reports of financial irregularities being committed in disbursing relief to migrant Pandits and even in the registration of families of migrants who live outside Kashmir.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kashmiri Pandit community Kashmiri Pandit scam Kashmiri Pandit fund
India Matters
No mask, no social distancing, but only a puff. A scene on Chennai road. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Passing  cigarette puff could lead to transmission of COVID-19: WHO
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan (File photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India needs about Rs 26,000 billion to combat Covid-19: ICMR report
For representational purposes
You cannot get COVID-19 by donating blood: Medico puts apprehensions to rest
Second wave of Covid-19 'very real risk' as curbs lifted: Dr. Soumya Swaminathan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput (Photo | PTI)
India mourns sudden loss of young actor Sushant Singh Rajput
Minister Suresh Kumar (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Govt intentions bona fide in banning online classes: Karnataka Education Minister
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo on return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp