By IANS

LUCKNOW: The condition of Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon has deteriorated and the veteran leader has been put on ventilator, doctors said on Monday.

Medanta Hospital Director, Prof Rakesh Kapoor said that Tandon had undergone a minor surgical procedure for liver malfunction after which his condition deteriorated and he had to be put on a life support system.

Tandon was admitted to the hospital on Saturday after he complained of fever and urinary problem.