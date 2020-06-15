STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Temperature over India likely to rise by 4.4 degrees Celsius by end of 21st century, says govt report

India's average temperature has risen by around 0.7 degree Celsius during 1901-2018, largely on account of Green House Gases-induced warming, states the report by the Ministry of Earth Sciences.

Published: 15th June 2020 05:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2020 05:09 PM   |  A+A-

Climate change

Climate change has affected every part of the world and it's likely to get worse. (Photo| AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The average temperature over India is projected to rise by 4.4 degrees Celsius, while the intensity of heat waves is likely to increase by 3-4 times by the end of the century, according to a government report on the impact of climate change on the country.

India's average temperature has risen by around 0.7 degree Celsius during 1901-2018, largely on account of Green House Gases-induced warming, states the report by the Ministry of Earth Sciences.

It is likely to be published by Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan on Tuesday.

The report has been prepared by the Centre for Climate Change Research, a cell under MoES' Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, Pune.

"By the end of the twenty-first century, average temperature over India is projected to rise by approximately 4.4 degrees Celsius," the report states.

In the 30-year period between 1986 and 2015, temperatures of the warmest day and the coldest night of the year have risen by about 0.63 degrees Celsius and 0.4 degree Celsius, respectively.

By the end of the century, the temperatures of the warmest day and the coldest night are projected to rise by approximately 4.7 degrees Celsius and 5.5 degrees Celsius, respectively, according to the report.

The frequencies of occurrence of warm days and warm nights are projected to increase by 55 per cent and 70 per cent, it says.

"The frequency of summer (April-June) heat waves over India is projected to be 3 to 4 times higher by the end of the twenty-first century," the report states.

The average duration of heat wave events is also projected to approximately double.

The combined rise in surface temperature and humidity, amplification of heat stress is expected across India, particularly over the Indo-Gangetic and Indus river basins, the report notes.

Sea Surface Temperature (SST) of the tropical Indian Ocean has risen by a degree Celsius on average during 1951-2015, markedly higher than the global average SST warming of 0.7 degree Celsius, over the same period, the report states.

Sea Surface Temperatures does have an influence over the Indian Ocean. The Indian Ocean Dipole is linked to the SSTs of the Indian Ocean.

A positive IOD, linked to the cooling/warming of the Indian Ocean waters, generally helps to have a good monsoon.

Sea-level in the North Indian Ocean (NIO) has risen at a rate of 1.06-1.75 millimetre per year during 1874-2004 and has accelerated to 3.3 millimetre per year in the last two and a half decades (1993-2017), which is comparable to the current rate of global mean sea-level rise.

At the end of the twenty-first century, steric sea level in the NIO is projected to rise by approximately 300 millimetres relative to the average over 1986-2005.

The summer monsoon precipitation (June to September) over India has also declined by around 6 per cent from 1951 to 2015, with notable decreases over the Indo-Gangetic Plains and the Western Ghats, the report further states.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
India climate change India Heatwaves india
India Matters
No mask, no social distancing, but only a puff. A scene on Chennai road. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Passing  cigarette puff could lead to transmission of COVID-19: WHO
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan (File photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India needs about Rs 26,000 billion to combat Covid-19: ICMR report
For representational purposes
You cannot get COVID-19 by donating blood: Medico puts apprehensions to rest
Second wave of Covid-19 'very real risk' as curbs lifted: Dr. Soumya Swaminathan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People seen waiting outside the COVID-19 testing center near Pudupet in Chennai on Monday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Lockdown returns in Chennai and TN: What's allowed, what's not
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's daughter Veena Vijayan and DYFI national president PA Mohammed Riyas tied the knot. (Photo | Express)
Kerala CM's daughter Veena Vijayan's wedding sets an example in post-COVID times
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp