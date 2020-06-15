STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Two COVID-19 patients manage to fly from Chennai to Kolkata, Mamata government slams Centre

Bengal transport minister Subhendu Adhikary hit out at the Centre and accused the civil aviation ministry for its gross negligence for allowing the patients to travel with other passengers.

Published: 15th June 2020 08:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2020 08:06 AM   |  A+A-

Flight passengers wait in a queue at the NSCBI Airport to catch a flight for Guwahati amid ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in Kolkata Thursday May 28 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: Two persons, who tested positive for Covid-19 in Chennai two days ago, travelled to Kolkata in a private airline on Monday morning and went straight to a hospital in East Midnapore district which is designated for infected patients.

State transport minister Subhendu Adhikary hit out at the Centre and accused the civil aviation ministry for its gross negligence for allowing the patients to travel with other passengers.

Adhikary said a 25-year-old youth and another in his early thirties came to Boroma Hospital on Monday morning.

"When the hospital staff enquired, they showed the reports of their Covid-19 tests which were positive. They said they wanted to get admitted to the hospital," Adhikary said, adding, "Swabs of the two persons were collected on June 12 and it was tested in a laboratory in Chennai. The reports of the tests came positive the next day. They boarded the flight on June 14. How could they skip the surveillance at the airport? Besides, why they were not admitted to a hospital in Chennai immediately after their reports came positive."  

The minister also accused the ICMR for the lapse saying the laboratory which conducted the tests functions under it.

The airport authorities in Kolkata said they do not have any system in place to identify travellers who are Covid-19 positive.

"If an asymptomatic patient does not declare his or her test report, we have no system to identify him or her. Besides, we received no communication from our counterparts in Chennai," said an official of Kolkata airport.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
airport surveillance Covid-19 flyers Chennai-Kolkata flight Chennai coronavirus
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Corona patient who received plasma therapy dies in second such case
For representational purposes
Logged-in for longer? Your eyes might be crying
Image used for representational purposes
Ant chutney that wowed Gordon Ramsay can fight coronavirus?
The 1848 political document 'Communist Manifesto' was co-authored by German revolutionaries Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels. (Photo | AFP)
Kolkata man orders Communist Manifesto, Amazon delivers Bhagavad Gita!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People stand by the banks of the Pangong Lake, near the India-China border in Ladakh (File Photo | AP)
After India-China standoff, 20 Army personnel killed in line of duty
A  total of 59,21,069 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far with 1,54,935 samples being tested in the last 24 hours, the ministry said. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Did you know all this about this infection?
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp