STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Two Indian officials working with Indian High Commission in Pakistan go missing

This incident happens weeks after the vehicle of India's Charge d'affaires Gaurav Ahluwalia was chased by an ISI member.

Published: 15th June 2020 11:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2020 11:59 AM   |  A+A-

The Indian High Commission in Pakistan

The Indian High Commission in Pakistan (File photo| AFP)

By Online Desk

Two junior officials of the Indian High Commission in Islamabad went missing on Monday morning, sources said.

The two personnel went out of the high commission in a vehicle for official duty but did not reach their destination, they said.

They are missing for over two hours, the sources said.

There is no official word on it yet.

The Indian Embassy has taken up the issue with Pakistani authorities.

The incident comes days after India expelled two Pakistan High Commission officials here on charges of espionage.

On May 31, two officials of the Pakistan High Commission were apprehended by law enforcement officials for their alleged involvement in espionage and have been asked to leave the country within 24 hours.

"The government has declared both these officials persona non grata for indulging in activities incompatible with their status as members of a diplomatic mission and asked them to leave the country within twenty-four hours," a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs stated.

According to sources, the two persons have been identified as Abid Hussain and Tahir Khan. While Abid is a resident of Sheikhpura in Punjab, Tahir is a resident of Islamabad.

The duo were apprehended in a joint operation by the Delhi Police and Military Intelligence and were handed over to the MEA. A third Pakistani, a driver with the mission, was also detained during the operation.

Pakistan's Charge de Affaires was issued a demarche and a strong protest was lodged against the two officials whose activities were against India's national security.

"The Pakistan Charge de Affaires was asked to ensure that no member of its diplomatic mission should indulge in activities inimical to India or behave in a manner incompatible with their diplomatic status," the statement added.

Pakistan on the next day summoned a senior Indian diplomat to register strong protest over New Delhi's actions.

Pakistan's Foreign Office (FO) said the Indian Charge d'Affaires was summoned for a "strong demarche", conveying Pakistan's condemnation of the decision to declare two officials of the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi persona non grata and rejection of all "baseless" allegations against them.

Pakistan also conveyed that the Indian action was in "clear violation" of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations and the diplomatic norms.

(With PTI Inputs)

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
ISI India in Pakistan Indian embassy officials kisnap indian diplomats kidnapping
India Matters
No mask, no social distancing, but only a puff. A scene on Chennai road. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Passing  cigarette puff could lead to transmission of COVID-19: WHO
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan (File photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India needs about Rs 26,000 billion to combat Covid-19: ICMR report
For representational purposes
You cannot get COVID-19 by donating blood: Medico puts apprehensions to rest
Second wave of Covid-19 'very real risk' as curbs lifted: Dr. Soumya Swaminathan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput (Photo | PTI)
India mourns sudden loss of young actor Sushant Singh Rajput
Minister Suresh Kumar (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Govt intentions bona fide in banning online classes: Karnataka Education Minister
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo on return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp