UP focuses on 11 worst-hit districts as Covid-19 cases surge

UP government is sending teams to 11 worst-hit districts to assess the situation and draw a roadmap to tame the virus.

Published: 15th June 2020 07:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2020 07:15 PM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW: With the rate of infection rising in Uttar Pradesh, the focus of the top authorities including CM Yogi Adityanath has shifted to 11 worst-affected districts of Uttar Pradesh. The CM has sent medical officers and teams to the districts facing a grave situation in terms of coronavirus infection in the state.

The districts in focus are Meerut, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahr, Basti, Agra, Firozabad, Jhansi, Moradabad, Aligarh and Kanpur City. The CM has directed the officials, visiting the districts, to submit their reports to him within the next five days.

These teams have been asked to make an assessment of the situation across the 11 districts by analysing the rate of infliction, the mortality rate among the patients along with formulating an action plan to contain the unrelenting virus in the districts. Besides, the officers have also been asked to focus on the
surveillance system for Covid-19 and draw a robust roadmap to consolidate in affected districts.

With 458 fresh cases of coronavirus cases reported in UP during the last 24 hours, the state’s total tally rose to 13,674 of which 8,610 were discharged after recovery and the rest 5064 are active cases. While the COVID-19 death toll has reached 417, the rate of recovery further rose to 61.10 per cent in the state.

Meanwhile, the surge in the infection after the Unlock -1 has led to increased pressure on Covid hospitals. On an average, around 350 to 400 corona cases are being recorded on a daily basis since June 1. However, a similar or slightly more patients are getting discharged daily from the hospitals after recovery.

The state health department has designated COVID-19 hospitals in three categories with 403 level-1 COVID hospitals, 75 level-2, and 25 level-3 hospitals. The state has 1.12 lakh isolation beds, 26,419 quarantine beds, and 1,466 ventilator beds. The one lakh isolation beds have been equipped with oxygen cylinders.

Principal Secretary of health and family welfare Amit Mohan Prasad said after increasing the beds the state health department was improving the quality of health facilities by equipping the beds with oxygen supply.

