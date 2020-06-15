STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Uttarakhand HC directs govt, Railways to present plans to bring back 2600 migrants

The applicants stated that despite all efforts, no action has been taken by the Uttarakhand government to announce any relief train for these remaining migrant workers of Mumbai.

A railway staff member distributes food packets among migrants sitting in Shramik Special train to reach their native places during ongoing COVID-19 lockdown at Prayagraj Railway Station Sunday May 31 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand High Court on Monday directed the state government and Indian Railways to submit their plan to bring back over 2600 migrants from Uttarakhand who are stuck in Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra. 

Dushyant Mainali, counsel for the petitioners said, "The honourable court has directed the state government and Indian Railways to present a plan to bring back stranded migrants. The details need to be submitted before June 17, 2020."

A group of individuals, professionals, non-government organizations titled 'Pravasi Sahyogi Team' (PST) from Mumbai alleged that the state government of Uttarakhand is neglecting calls for help by the migrants. The team filed an intervention application in the high court requesting the court to direct the state government to do the needful.

The applicants stated that despite all these efforts, no action has been taken by the Uttarakhand government to announce any relief train for these remaining migrant workers of Mumbai.

Shveta Mashiwal, a member of the team said," Many of them either borrowed huge money and used other rented vehicles and some of them have started towards Uttarakhand on foot, thus despite the directions of the central government, Hon'ble Supreme Court in this regard and even despite of the assurance given before this Hon’ble Court, by the state government."

The applicants alleged that the state government of Uttarakhand has not taken effective steps to bring back these stranded migrant workers, who have not only lost their jobs but also who have almost lost their hope of returning home.

The applicants added that most of these migrant workers living in Mumbai have lost jobs, they are running short of money and by each passing day they are facing several hardships as they have no money to pay their rent and to meet their day to day needs. 

"They are living a pitiable life but the State government of Uttarakhand has not even provided them with a single firm assurance till date. This seems to be utter failure on the part of the state government in a welfare state, "added Shveta Mashiwal. 
 

