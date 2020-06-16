19 PAC personnel in Lucknow test positive for coronavirus within three days

By PTI

LUCKNOW: As many as 19 personnel of the Uttar Pradesh armed police posted here have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past three days, officials said on Tuesday.

The first suspected case surfaced on June 12, when a 25-year-old constable, posted at a barrack on the Vikramaditya Marg in Bandariya Bagh area, complained of illness, an official of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) said.

The constable was taken to the Civil Hospital in Lucknow where his COVID-19 test result came positive on June 14, the official said.

After the first positive case was reported, medical teams arrived at the barrack the same day and took swab samples of 85 personnel, he said.

"The reports of 40 PAC personnel have come, 19 of them are positive, the PAC official said.

The barrack is a couple of kms away from the official residence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, other ministers and senior bureaucrats, the PAC official said.

He said the personnel posted there are deployed in the vicinity of the CM's house.