Bihar polls 2020: Tejashwi’s poster attack meets JD(U)’s graft barbs

PATNA: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav released posters declaring Bihar CM Nitish Kumar “missing” for last 90 days on Monday, prompting a state minister to declare the opposition leader as the “prince of corruption”.

Later, Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi upped the ante to claim that the Lalu family was the largest landowner in Bihar with 141 plots, 30 flats and half a dozen houses.

It all began after Tejashwi announced to beat drums throughout the state if Nitish does not come out of the house in 100 days.

“Now, all the people in Bihar want to know, where is Nitish Kumar missing for 90 days?” he said, unveiling the posters.

“This poster will be put across the state soon including all blocks stating that Nitish Kumar has been missing for the last 90 days.”

Setting a deadline, Tejashwi that if the Bihar CM does not come out after 10 more days, the Rashtriya Janata Dal will beat the drum all over the state to let the people know that Nitish does not care about the plights of people.

The posters revoked strong reactions from the ruling JD(U), with Information and Public Relation Department minister Niraj Kumar asking Tejashwi to share the whereabouts of the ill-gotten wealth.

“The problem with Tejashwi Yadav is that he still lives in the lantern era when the lantern had dried up with kerosene oil. So, the CM will not be visible to you.”

Stepping up the attack on Tejashwi, Sushil Modi alleged that the RJD first family had illegally amassed properties.

“At the age of just 29, how could Tejashwi Yadav become the owner of more than 52 properties. He is unable to answer this till today,” Modi said, adding that Rabri Devi is the owner of more than 30 flats in Patna apart from 43 plots.

Modi further disclosed that Lal Prasad’s elder son Tej Pratap Yadav is the owner of 28 properties while his daughter Misa Bharti owns more than 23 properties.

“Tejashwi Yadav should tell that when he did not have any ancestral property, could not even study Inter, and also failed in cricket, then what was the merit that helped him become the owner of 52 properties?” he asked.

RJD spokesperson Chitranjan Gagan shot back saying BJP and JD(U) leaders have nothing left except accusation against Lalu Yadav’s family.