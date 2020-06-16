Border can't be sealed, precaution needed: Chandigarh Advisor

By IANS

CHANDIGARH: Border cannot be sealed but precaution against coronavirus can be taken by avoiding visiting risky areas, Chandigarh Advisor Manoj Parida said.

Quoting an example of Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Parida informed in a tweet that its Director General of Police, the Inspector General of Police and the Senior Superintendent of Police have become corona positive after official tour to Delhi.

"So friends please avoid travelling to risky areas and discourage visitors from there. Border cannot be sealed but precaution can be taken. Spread the word," Parida added.

Reacting to Pardia's tweet, Anirban Roy Choudhury replied, "I think admin should be bit more strict and may restrict movement in the borders, if not sealing it. I think people are traveling randomly to and fro Chandigarh. Precaution is needed. Chandigarh is a small place and spread here may be devastating."

Parrampreet Siingh Khuranna advised the authorities in Chandigarh to shut the city's famed Sukhna Lake for the general public "before it's too late".

"You know what's happening out there every day," he said in a reply to Parida's tweet.

Chandigarh on Tuesday saw one new case of coronavirus, taking the tally to 358.

A 35-year-old man belonging to Sector 25 tested positive for COVID-19. With this, the total number of active cases in the city rose to 51.

A day earlier, the city saw its sixth COVID death.