STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Border can't be sealed, precaution needed: Chandigarh Advisor

Parrampreet Siingh Khuranna advised the authorities in Chandigarh to shut the city's famed Sukhna Lake for the general public before it's too late.

Published: 16th June 2020 01:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2020 01:29 PM   |  A+A-

Lockdown

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

CHANDIGARH: Border cannot be sealed but precaution against coronavirus can be taken by avoiding visiting risky areas, Chandigarh Advisor Manoj Parida said.

Quoting an example of Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Parida informed in a tweet that its Director General of Police, the Inspector General of Police and the Senior Superintendent of Police have become corona positive after official tour to Delhi.

"So friends please avoid travelling to risky areas and discourage visitors from there. Border cannot be sealed but precaution can be taken. Spread the word," Parida added.

Reacting to Pardia's tweet, Anirban Roy Choudhury replied, "I think admin should be bit more strict and may restrict movement in the borders, if not sealing it. I think people are traveling randomly to and fro Chandigarh. Precaution is needed. Chandigarh is a small place and spread here may be devastating."

Parrampreet Siingh Khuranna advised the authorities in Chandigarh to shut the city's famed Sukhna Lake for the general public "before it's too late".

"You know what's happening out there every day," he said in a reply to Parida's tweet.

Chandigarh on Tuesday saw one new case of coronavirus, taking the tally to 358.

A 35-year-old man belonging to Sector 25 tested positive for COVID-19. With this, the total number of active cases in the city rose to 51.

A day earlier, the city saw its sixth COVID death.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Chandigarh coronavirus COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates  Coronavirus Latest Updates 
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Corona patient who received plasma therapy dies in second such case
For representational purposes
Logged-in for longer? Your eyes might be crying
Image used for representational purposes
Ant chutney that wowed Gordon Ramsay can fight coronavirus?
The 1848 political document 'Communist Manifesto' was co-authored by German revolutionaries Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels. (Photo | AFP)
Kolkata man orders Communist Manifesto, Amazon delivers Bhagavad Gita!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People stand by the banks of the Pangong Lake, near the India-China border in Ladakh (File Photo | AP)
After India-China standoff, 20 Army personnel killed in line of duty
A  total of 59,21,069 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far with 1,54,935 samples being tested in the last 24 hours, the ministry said. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Did you know all this about this infection?
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp