Chhattisgarh Armed Force jawan shoots self to death

By Express News Service

RAIPUR: A Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) jawan allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself by his service weapon in the Maoist-affected Rajnandgaon district, about 150 km west of Raipur, the police said on Tuesday.

Taking one's own life by the security personnel is second such incident after the Chhattisgarh police launched ‘Spandan’ campaign this month to curb mental stress and depression among the forces deployed to fight against the left-wing extremism in the state.

The deceased, identified as Abdul Shahid Khan, hailed from Uttar Pradesh.

“A personnel of CAF shot himself to death at his barrack. He died on the spot. Investigation is on to find out what led him to take such an extreme step. He was from Jhansi”, Rajnandgaon district SP Jitendra Shukla told The New Indian Express.

According to preliminary information reaching the state capital, Khan was reportedly seen living desolate and in pensive mood during the past few days.