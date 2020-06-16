STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

CPCB asks hospitals, urban local bodies to provide training to COVID-19 waste handlers

The pollution control board had in April issued guidelines for handling, treatment and disposal of waste generated during the treatment/diagnosis/quarantine of Covid-19 patients.

Published: 16th June 2020 01:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2020 11:03 AM   |  A+A-

An ambulance carrying six deceased who succumbed to COVID-19 arrives from LNJP hospital at Nigambodh ghat for cremation during the ongoing nationwide lockdown in New Delhi Sunday June 14 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By Richa Sharma
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Hospitals and urban local bodies should provide safety training to Covid-19 waste handlers and sanitation workers about infection prevention measures such as hand hygiene, respiratory etiquettes, social distancing and use of appropriate personal protective equipment, said a directive by the Central Pollution Control Board.

The pollution control board had in April issued guidelines for handling, treatment and disposal of waste generated during the treatment/diagnosis/quarantine of Covid-19 patients.

Revision-3 of the guidelines was issued to incorporate norms on segregation of general solid waste and biomedical waste. It also addresses the issue of safety of waste handlers and sanitation workers associated with healthcare facilities, local bodies and Common Biomedical Waste Treatment Facility in handling of waste generated from quarantine centres, healthcare facilities and households with Covid-19 patients.

The CPCB said that in the Covid isolation wards, general solid waste like wrappers of medicine/syringe, fruit peels, empty water and juice bottles/cans/tetra packs, discarded papers, cartons of medicines, empty bottles of disinfectants and any other item not contaminated by the patient’s secretions or body fluids should be collected separately as per the Solid Waste Management Rules.

“Items like leftover food, disposable plates, glass and used masks/tissues/toiletries etc. used by the patient shall become biomedical waste and shall be segregated in yellow bag. Used gloves and plastic bottle will be disposed of in red bag,” it said.

The guidelines say bags containing general waste may be sprayed with disinfectant solution prior to disposal.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Central Pollution Control Board
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Corona patient who received plasma therapy dies in second such case
For representational purposes
Logged-in for longer? Your eyes might be crying
Image used for representational purposes
Ant chutney that wowed Gordon Ramsay can fight coronavirus?
The 1848 political document 'Communist Manifesto' was co-authored by German revolutionaries Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels. (Photo | AFP)
Kolkata man orders Communist Manifesto, Amazon delivers Bhagavad Gita!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People stand by the banks of the Pangong Lake, near the India-China border in Ladakh (File Photo | AP)
After India-China standoff, 20 Army personnel killed in line of duty
A  total of 59,21,069 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far with 1,54,935 samples being tested in the last 24 hours, the ministry said. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Did you know all this about this infection?
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp