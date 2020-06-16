STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Haryana to bring bill against religious conversion by force, marriage: CM Khattar

Khattar said that while one has the right to adopt any religion, conversion by force, inducement, etc. are not tolerable.

Published: 16th June 2020 11:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2020 11:22 PM   |  A+A-

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: The Haryana government will bring a bill against religious conversion by force, inducement or through marriages solemnised for the sole purpose of adopting a new religion, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Tuesday.

He also said that if needed, the existing cow protection law in the state will be made more stringent.

Speaking to reporters in Nuh, Khattar said there have been complaints that a handful of people indulge in cow slaughter.

There have also been complaints about instances of religious conversion in Nuh.

Khattar said that while one has the right to adopt any religion, conversion by force, inducement, etc. are not tolerable.

The Right to Freedom of Religion Bill will be brought in which there will be provisions against conversion by misrepresentation, force, undue influence, coercion, inducement, marriage or any fraudulent means, Khattar said.

"Strict action would be taken against those involved in forcible conversions, he said.

He also said a board would be constituted to look after the "religious assets of Hindus in those areas where they are in minority.

This work would be done according to the demand of the people of the area concerned".

The chief minister said that various steps were being taken by the state government for maintaining mutual brotherhood and social harmony among the communities.

Khattar said that one issue which sometimes creates wedge and disharmony between two communities is when some people indulge in cow slaughter.

He said the state government has decided to hold trials against accused in cow slaughtering cases in fast-track courts in a bid to curb such incidents.

He said that to curb incidents of cow slaughter in Haryana and to take strict and prompt action against the accused, hearings of all such cases would be held in fast-track courts.

Though Haryana has a stringent cow protection law, Khattar said, it does not deter people at times.

"Recently, 2,550 pieces of cow hides were recovered from a village. If needed, amendments would also be made in the Haryana Gau Sanrakshan and Gau Samvardhan Act, 2015, to ensure protection of cows, he said.

Earlier, the chief minister held a meeting with district officials and representatives of various social and religious organisations, a state government statement said here.

He appealed to the people that they should continue to maintain social harmony that has been prevalent through the ages by strengthening the spirit of brotherhood.

He said the state government plans to set up a unit of the India Reserve Battalion in Nuh district.

The IRB battalion based at Gurugram will be shifted to Nuh and a new women IRB battalion will be established in Gurugram.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Haryana Manohar Lal Khattar
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Corona patient who received plasma therapy dies in second such case
For representational purposes
Logged-in for longer? Your eyes might be crying
Image used for representational purposes
Ant chutney that wowed Gordon Ramsay can fight coronavirus?
The 1848 political document 'Communist Manifesto' was co-authored by German revolutionaries Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels. (Photo | AFP)
Kolkata man orders Communist Manifesto, Amazon delivers Bhagavad Gita!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People purchase alcohol from a wine shop after authorities allowed sale of liquor with certain restrictions during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown . (File Photo | PTI)
TN Lockdown: Tipplers queue up outside TASMAC, defy social distancing norms
PM Modi makes his opening remarks at a meeting of CMs of 21 states and UTs. (Photo | Twitter/ANI)
Sacrifice of our jawans won't go in vain: PM Modi breaks silence on India-China standoff
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp