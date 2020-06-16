India in talks with nations for ease of travel, migration: Jaishankar

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India is a source of trusted talent for the global economy and that human resources was the core of the country’s engagement with the world, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Monday.

“The focus of the conference would be to focus on the policy and practices pertaining to all aspect of migration. And this is a very important responsibility and one that has acquired even greater responsibility in the light coronavirus pandemic,” Jaishankar said in his keynote address at the 3rd Annual Conference, Protectors of Emigrants.

Jaishankar also said that the Centre’s focus has been to provide better jobs and welfare measures for migrants.

“We have been engaged in negotiation with the foreign governments to provide ease of travel and opportunity through migration and mobility agreements.”

The minister said that the government had given priority to workers in the Gulf and South East Asia.

“We have been taking all possible efforts to reduce their vulnerabilities, curb exploitation and harassment by foreign employers as well as by unscrupulous recruitment agents. There have been significant changes in the structure and role of Recruiting Agents registered by the Ministry,” he said.

“Nevertheless, there are still cases of cheating, illegal agents and attempts to go for work in an irregular manner. We have all put in great effort to secure the interests of the most vulnerable migrants, especially blue-collar workers, seamen and women.”