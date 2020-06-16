Jharkhand: Man flees from hospital with coronavirus-infected toddler son

By Express News Service

RANCHI: In a major glitch to the security of COVID-19 patients at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi, parents of a one-year-old child, admitted to the hospital, fled along with the kid on Tuesday. The child, who had been admitted to the paediatric surgery ward of RIMS, was later shifted to COVID-19 ward after being tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday.

The child, who had been taken to RIMS by his parents for some urine-related problem, was found to be coronavirus positive. The family hails from Barwadih in Dhanbad district.

“A positive child has been taken away from the COVID-19 ward of RIMS early in the morning on Tuesday. The district administration has been informed about the matter,” said RIMS Director Dr. DK Singh.

Police sources, however, claimed that the man has been held after he was traced on the basis of the mobile location at Gomoh Station. He had fled the hospital in an autorickshaw.

Police said he was admitted to the COVID ward of Patliputra Medical College and Sciences and Hospital (PMCH) in Dhanbad. The matter, however, is still under investigation, they said.