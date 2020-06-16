NC expels 4 party corporators for voting in no-confidence motion against Mattu

By PTI

SRINAGAR: The National Conference on Tuesday expelled four corporators from the party for voting in a no-confidence motion which resulted in the removal of Junaid Azim Mattu as mayor of the Srinagar Municipal Corporation.

Ghulam Nabi Sufi, Danish Bhat, Neelofar and Majid Shulloo have been expelled after they defied the party whip to abstain from the voting on the no-confidence motion, NC spokesman Imran Nabi Dar said in a statement.

"They have been expelled from the basic membership of the party for violating the whip," he said.

Mattu, who has survived a no-confidence motion in the past, took to Twitter to announce his defeat.

"The vote of 'No Confidence Motion' against me, and the @JKPC_ (Jammu and Kashmir People's Conference) has been passed in the SMC with 42 votes out of 70.

The @BJP4India, @JKNC_ (Jammu and Kashmir National Conference) and some independents have polled against the @JKPC_ and @INCIndia abstaining whip where 28 Corporators abstained," he said in a series of tweets.

I respect the verdict of the Corporation," he said.