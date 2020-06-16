NGT directs committee to look into alleged construction of bridge for mining in Sonipat

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The National Green Tribunal Tuesday formed a committee to probe into alleged construction of a temporary bridge for mining activities in Haryana's Sonipat district.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel directed a committee comprising the District Collector, Sonipat and the Haryana State pollution control board to conduct the probe.

The state pollution control board will nominate a representative in the committee.

"Report be sent by e-mail within two months. The applicant may furnish a set of papers to the District Collector, Sonipat and the Haryana State PCB and file affidavit within one week," the bench, also comprising Justice Sheo Kumar Singh, said.

The matter is posted for next hearing on September 23.

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by Krishan Chander, a Haryana resident, who had sought demolition of a temporary bridge allegedly constructed by M/s D.S.P Associates, Sonipat for mining activities in violation of environmental condition.

He said that the policy of permitting heavy vehicles in the embankments of the Yamuna river was destructing the ecology in Sonipat district.

"At the behest of mining companies, the Irrigation and Flood Control Department is not taking remedial action and permitting heavily loaded trucks to operate in the embankments of the river.

A policy dated February 21, 2019, has been issued laying down procedure for using the embankments by paying fee.

"Though there is a provision against operation of the vehicles from July to September, this safeguard is not being observed," the plea alleged.