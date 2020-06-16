STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rajasthan: After Congress, BJP shifts its MLAs to Jaipur hotel

Official sources confirmed that former chief minister Vasundhara Raje will reach Jaipur on June 18 and will join the MLAs.

Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia

Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia (Photo | Satish Poonia Facebook

By IANS

JAIPUR: At a time when Rajasthan Congress MLAs are camping in JW Marriott hotel in Jaipur, to prevent the alleged poaching threat from rival camp in view of ensuing Rajya Sabha polls on June 19, the BJP has also decided to shift its MLAs to another plush property of the city, Crowne Plaza from Tuesday onwards.

With three days left to go for polling, the term 'political quarantine' seems to be gaining ground with over 190 MLAs out of 200 seem to be going under 'lockup' till Rajya Sabha polls.

Speaking to IANS, BJP state president Satish Poonia said, "We decided to shift our MLAs to a resort a month back for their training and other such purposes in mind. The decision was taken quite early."

On Tuesday, we have a meeting at 12 noon and then we shall be staying in the hotel for two days. Our MLAs shall be trained on voting and legislation issues for the next two days. This way, training and monitoring of the progress will be done at the same time, he said.

Official sources confirmed that former chief minister Vasundhara Raje will reach Jaipur on June 18 and will join the MLAs.

Meanwhile, political workers confirmed that the threat of cross voting looms large both on the BJP and the Congress as both have around 20-30 fresh MLAs winning elections. They have never voted in Rajya Sabha polls and hence they need proper training so that no goof up takes place on the D-Day.

A rehearsal on the voting pattern shall be done here and the BJP Alliance partners RLP MLAs shall also be joining the camp, confirmed BJP workers.

