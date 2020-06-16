STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rajasthan youth thrashed, forced to drink urine for having affair with married woman

Videos of Kaluram being forced to drink urine were put on Twitter.

Published: 16th June 2020 08:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2020 08:17 PM   |  A+A-

beaten up, thrashed, mob

For representational purposes (File Photo)

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR: In a shocking atrocity, a young man was forced to drink urine and brutally beaten by a group of villagers in Sirohi district of Rajasthan for reportedly having an affair with a married woman. An  FIR has been registered against 8 persons and the DG of Rajasthan Police has summoned a report from the district SP.

The youth, identified as Kaluram is a 24-year old resident of Bhev Paladi village in Sirohi district. A few days ago, he was forced to gulp urine and water from a shoe in front of a huge crowd as a part of the punishment imposed on him by villagers for his alleged relationship with a married woman, confirmed officials.

An FIR has been lodged in Sumerpur Police Station by the victim against 8 accused who were from his own village. According to the FIR, Kaluram had gone to leave his uncle from Bhev to Bharonda village in the afternoon of June 11. A group of men kidnapped him and forced to drink urine which they had kept in a liquor bottle. Kaluram has also alleged that the men not only thrashed him but also made a video of the shameful incident.

The police have registered an FIR against the culprits under IPC sections 143, 365, 384,342 and 323. Poora Ram Dahiya, sub-inspector, Paladee police station in Sirohi, said, "A team from Paladee and Sumerpur police stations are searching for the accused. While FIR has been lodged, there were 13-15 people who were part of the group engaged in torturing the youth. We are searching for them as well."

According to SP Sirohi, Rahul Koteki, “The victim had gone to his uncle's home. It seems the youth was having an affair with a woman which made some people angry in the village. They kidnapped the victim and forced him to drink urine. We have registered an FIR and 6 of the 8 main accused have been rounded up. We are investigating the matter and will take action according to rules."

Videos of Kaluram being forced to drink urine were put on Twitter by a man named Yuvraj Rakesh. The video was tagged to CM Ashok Gehlot and several officials of the Rajasthan Police. The shocking videos soon went viral and created a furore in the Home Department of Rajasthan. Ultimately, the DG Police, Bhupendra Yadav and Addl Chief secretary Home Rajeev Swaroop got pro-active on the issue and have asked for a detailed report on the case from the Superintendent of Police of Sirohi district.
 

