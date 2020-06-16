STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

RS polls: Gujarat Congress shifts 20 of 65 MLAs to five-star hotel

Other MLAs of the party from Saurashtra, central Gujarat and south Gujarat regions will reach Ahmedabad by Wednesday and could be shifted to a place near Gandhinagar.

Published: 16th June 2020 06:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2020 06:54 PM   |  A+A-

Congress flag

The Congress flag (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: Ahead of the June 19 elections to four Rajya Sabha seats in Gujarat, the opposition Congress on Tuesday shifted a batch of 20 MLAs to a five-star hotel in Ahmedabad from a resort in neighbouring Rajasthan, a party spokesperson said.

Other MLAs of the party from Saurashtra, central Gujarat and south Gujarat regions will reach Ahmedabad by Wednesday and could be shifted to a place near Gandhinagar, said state Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi.

The 20 MLAs shifted here from Rajasthan are from north Gujarat region.

Earlier this month, the Congress had divided 65 of its MLAs in four different groups as per their constituencies, and kept them at four different places in and outside Gujarat in a bid to save them from "poaching" attempts.

The 20 MLAs, including Ashwin Kotwal, Geniben Thakor, Kirit Patel, Lakha Bharwad and Baldevji Thakor among others, were shifted to a five-star hotel located near Ahmedabad airport on Tuesday afternoon, Doshi said.

"By tomorrow, other MLAs of Saurashtra, central Gujarat and south Gujarat regions will reach Ahmedabd.

It is possible that they all would be shifted to a place in Gandhinagar ahead of the polling date," he said.

State Congress president Amit Chavda has also confirmed that all the 65 MLAs of the party, including himself, will be sequestered at a place near Gandhinagar and will be given guidance about voting process through a mock poll exercise.

A total of eight MLAs of the Congress have resigned since March this year, bringing down the party's strength in the 182-member House to 65.

As per a standard formula, 35 votes are needed for victory of each candidate in the RS elections.

The Congress needs support of at least five more MLAs if it wants to get its two candidates--Shaktisinh Gohil and Bharatsinh Solanki--elected to the Upper House of parliament.

The BJP, which has 103 MLAs, has fielded Abhay Bhardwaj, Ramilaben Bara and Narhari Amin.

The ruling party will need votes of two more MLAs if it wants to get all the three candidates elected.

In this scenario, role of two MLAs of the Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP), one legislator of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Independent Jignesh Mevani has become crucial.

The effective strength of the Assembly now stands at 172 due to resignations by eight MLAs of the Congress and two vacancies caused by court cases.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rajya Sabha polls Gujarat Congress
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Corona patient who received plasma therapy dies in second such case
For representational purposes
Logged-in for longer? Your eyes might be crying
Image used for representational purposes
Ant chutney that wowed Gordon Ramsay can fight coronavirus?
The 1848 political document 'Communist Manifesto' was co-authored by German revolutionaries Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels. (Photo | AFP)
Kolkata man orders Communist Manifesto, Amazon delivers Bhagavad Gita!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People stand by the banks of the Pangong Lake, near the India-China border in Ladakh (File Photo | AP)
After India-China standoff, 20 Army personnel killed in line of duty
A  total of 59,21,069 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far with 1,54,935 samples being tested in the last 24 hours, the ministry said. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Did you know all this about this infection?
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp