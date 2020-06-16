STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

SC stays HC order on reserved category candidate migrating to general quota

Sadhana Singh Dangi appeared in the exam as an OBC candidate and the state public service commission appointed her after she topped the exam in the unreserved category.

Published: 16th June 2020 03:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2020 03:04 PM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court has stayed a Madhya Pradesh High Court decision on migration of OBC candidate to unreserved category. The High Court had quashed a decision of Madhya Pradesh public service commission to allow the candidate, appearing in an exam as a reserved category, to migrate to General category.

A bench comprising Justices UU Lalit and MM Shantanagoudar issued notice to other parties on a plea filed by the candidate Sadhana Singh Dangi.

Dangi appeared in the exam as an OBC candidate and the state public service commission appointed her after she topped the exam in the unreserved category.

However, after the results she decided not to seek eligibility on the basis of reservation. 

Another candidate Pinki Asati and others challenged the commission's decision before the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

"Issue notice, returnable in the last week of July 2020... Pending further consideration, there shall be stay of the judgment and order passed by the High Court which is presently under challenge," said the bench, also comprising Justice Vineet Saran.

The apex court allowed all applications seeking intervention in the matter and asked other petitioners to file their affidavits in reply within two weeks.

The high court in its April 29 order had held that procedure adopted by MP Public Service Commission regarding 92 female candidates of not allotting them seat against OBC, SC and ST, is incorrect.

The high court said it did not approve the allotment of seats granted to the candidates of different reserved categories for women, who have been allotted seats of SC, ST and OBC  females, ignoring the claims of the interveners.

The high court, which had passed the order on plea filed by Asati and others, quashed the list of selected candidates and said it was impermissible to draft in an OBC candidate in the unreserved category and appoint her to a post earmarked for the latter.

Asati had appeared in the Assistant Professor Examination  2017 conducted by the MPPSC for the post of Assistant Professor (Geography) as an unreserved candidate.

Out of the total seats 84 posts advertised for assistant professors, 26 were reserved for women candidates. 

While 12 seats were for unreserved, four for scheduled castes and six each for STs and OBCs.

The high court in its order has said, we quash the revised select list prepared by the respondents and direct that a merit list will be drawn afresh by making fresh allotment of seats. 

It had asked the state public service commission to allot seats as per 1997 rules which prescribes horizontal and compartment-wise reservation for each category.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
General Category Madras Pradesh High Court Supreme Court
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Corona patient who received plasma therapy dies in second such case
For representational purposes
Logged-in for longer? Your eyes might be crying
Image used for representational purposes
Ant chutney that wowed Gordon Ramsay can fight coronavirus?
The 1848 political document 'Communist Manifesto' was co-authored by German revolutionaries Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels. (Photo | AFP)
Kolkata man orders Communist Manifesto, Amazon delivers Bhagavad Gita!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People stand by the banks of the Pangong Lake, near the India-China border in Ladakh (File Photo | AP)
After India-China standoff, 20 Army personnel killed in line of duty
A  total of 59,21,069 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far with 1,54,935 samples being tested in the last 24 hours, the ministry said. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Did you know all this about this infection?
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp