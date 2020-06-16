STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Special ED court sends auditor of Amrapali group to seven-day custody

The Enforcement Directorate had called Mittal for interrogation on Monday.

Enforcement Directorate

Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: A special court of Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday sent the auditor of Amrapali Group of Companies Anil Mittal to seven days custody for the purpose of inquiry.

Special Judge A K Ojha passed the order on the application of the ED and the custody period began from Tuesday evening.

He was arrested and produced before the court on Tuesday.

According to the special counsel for the ED, Kuldeep Srivastav, Mittal had prepared balance sheet for the Amrapali Group from 2008 to 2015 allegedly in a fraudulent manner.

On the basis of these balance sheets, the company directors allegedly obtained bank loans in fraudulent way and committed offence under the Money Laundering Act, Srivastav said.

Amrapali group directors are accused of siphoning off around Rs 6,000 crores from the investors by conniving with the officials of Noida and Greater Noida authorities.

The ED is probing into the matter on the direction of the Supreme Court.

Comments

