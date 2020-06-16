STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Yes Bank scam: HC allows BW BusinessWorld Media to operate two bank accounts frozen by ED

65 per cent shares of BW BusinessWorld Media are with Kapoor's subsidiary companies, the firm's lawyer said.

Published: 16th June 2020 07:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2020 07:53 PM   |  A+A-

Yes Bank

Yes Bank (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has allowed BW BusinessWorld Media Private Limited to operate its two bank accounts that were frozen under the directions from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) which is investigating the Yes Bank scam allegedly involving its co- founder Rana Kapoor and his family.

65 per cent shares of BW BusinessWorld Media are with Kapoor's subsidiary companies, the firm's lawyer said.

Justice A K Chawla and Justice Navin Chawla, in separate orders, said the provisional attachment orders of ED was specific for the amounts attached and granted liberty to the petitioners to operate the two bank accounts subject to keeping a balance of the amount so attached in the two accounts.

All the writ petitions are disposed of with the direction that the impugned provisional attachment order of May 5 being specific for the amounts attached, the respective petitioners would be at liberty to operate their bank accounts mentioned in the impugned provisional attachment order subject to keeping a balance of the amount attached and that, this would be without prejudice to the rights and contentions of the respondent numbers 1 and 2 (Centre and ED) to pass such further orders of attachment in accordance with law, as may be called for, the high court said in its orders passed on May 28 and June 10.

Petitioner BW BusinessWorld Media, represented through advocate Pramod Dubey and assisted by Trust Legal law firm and lawyer Sudhir Mishra, submitted that only an amount of Rs 3.

29 lakh and Rs 1093 in HDFC accounts have been attached by the ED through the provisional attachment order but despite this limited attachment, the bank has restrained the complete operation of the two accounts.

BW BusinessWorld Media has approached the high court challenging a provisional attachment order passed by the ED under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, arising out of an investigation being conducted by the department in the issue of the YES Bank case against Rana Kapoor and his family.

The matter was later tagged with five other petitions moved by M/s ART Housing Finance (India) Ltd, PAFM Security Solutions Management Private Limited, Ncube Planning & Design Private Limited,Petra Asset and Facility Management Private Limited and Rurban Agri Ventures (India) Private Limited challenging the same provisional attachment order of May 5 and similar orders were passed.

Kapoor and his family members hold shares in these five companies.

Additional Solicitor General Sanjay Jain and central government standing counsel Amit Mahajan, appearing for the Centre and ED, said that the provisional attachment order was limited to the extent that it speaks of.

According to the CBI FIR, the scam started taking shape between April and June 2018 when Yes Bank invested Rs 3,700 crore in short-term debentures of the scam-hit Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd (DHFL).

The agency has alleged that Kapoor, 62, entered into a criminal conspiracy with DHFL promoter Kapil Wadhawan and his brother Dheeraj for extending the financial assistance to DHFL through Yes Bank in return of substantial undue benefits to himself and his family members through companies held by them.

In return, the Wadhawans allegedly "paid kickback of Rs 600 crore" to Kapoor and his family members in the form of loan to DoIT Urban Ventures (India) Pvt Ltd, a firm linked to the Kapoor family, the agency has said.

The CBI's FIR came after the ED arrested Kapoor in connection with the scam in March.

PTI SKV HMP SKV RKS RKS 06161825 NNNN

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Yes Bank scam BW BusinessWorld Media Private Limited ED
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Corona patient who received plasma therapy dies in second such case
For representational purposes
Logged-in for longer? Your eyes might be crying
Image used for representational purposes
Ant chutney that wowed Gordon Ramsay can fight coronavirus?
The 1848 political document 'Communist Manifesto' was co-authored by German revolutionaries Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels. (Photo | AFP)
Kolkata man orders Communist Manifesto, Amazon delivers Bhagavad Gita!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People stand by the banks of the Pangong Lake, near the India-China border in Ladakh (File Photo | AP)
After India-China standoff, 20 Army personnel killed in line of duty
A  total of 59,21,069 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far with 1,54,935 samples being tested in the last 24 hours, the ministry said. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Did you know all this about this infection?
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp