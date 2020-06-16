STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Yogi Adityanath likely to perform ‘Bhoomi Pujan’ for Ayodhya Ram temple on July 1

However, the possibility of PM Narendra Modi, who had accepted the Trustees’ invitation for ‘Bhoomi Pujan’ in February, taking part in the ceremony seems to be remote.

Published: 16th June 2020 03:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2020 03:33 PM   |  A+A-

A model of Ram Mandir kept at Kar Sevakpuram in Ayodhya.

For representational purposes

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: With restrictions being eased out during Unlock 1.0, the activity in the Ramjanmabhoomi premises in Ayodhya has gained noticeable momentum. While the ground levelling work across 70-acre premises is almost over, Shree Ram Janmbhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust is now preparing for laying the foundation stone of the proposed temple by conducting a ‘Bhoomi Pujan ‘ (worship of temple land) ceremony, tentatively on July 1.

However, the possibility of PM Narendra Modi, who had accepted the Trustees’ invitation for ‘Bhoomi Pujan’ in February, taking part in the ceremony seems to be remote.

If sources are to be believed, UP CM Yogi Adityanath may lay the foundation stone of the proposed temple by performing the rituals of Bhoomi Pujan in the temple town on July 1 which happens to be ‘Devshayani Ekadashi’ (an auspicious day as per Hindu calendar). The sources also claimed that the PM could join the ceremony through video conferencing.

As per the new programme, the Prime Minister would perform symbolic puja of a foundation stone in Delhi and hand it over to his former lieutenant Nripendra Mishra, who is one of the temple trustees and head of the temple construction committee. Mishra would take the foundation stone down to Ayodhya and would join CM Yogi in performing the rituals of ‘Bhoomi Pujan’.

ALSO READRam temple construction in Ayodhya to begin on June 10

The UP CM had joined the saints and seers of Ayodhya while relocating Lord Ram’s idol to his new bullet-proof fibre abode on March 25. Here, the deity would reside until the completion of the temple construction on Ramjanbhoomi premises.

The CM is also likely to inaugurate and dedicate a number of welfare projects related to tourism, irrigation, public works, and electricity which have completed in the district. The projects to be inaugurated on the occasion include a Ramayan Circuit worth Rs 133 crore, residential facilities for devotees and pilgrims, houses for seers in Digambar Akhara, expanded course of Panchkosi Parikrama path, 100 toilets and beautification of Korea park in the temple town.

Moreover, preparations for the installation of the proposed larger than life size statue of Lord Ram in Ayodhya are also on in full swing. The land for the purpose has been identified at Manjha village in the district. Currently, the land-related objections are being addressed on the basis of the documents.  Area Tourism Officer Rajendra Prasad Yadav claimed that the land was almost final for the project.

Yogi Adityanath-led government had decided to install a 251-metre-tall statue of Lord Ram on the banks of river Saryu in Ayodhya. This statue of Lord Ram, which would be taller than the Sardar Patel's Statue of Unity in Gujarat, is touted to be the tallest statue in the world. The process for land acquisition for the project is in the temple town.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ram temple Ayodhya Ram temple Ramjanmabhoomi Bhoomi Pujan
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Corona patient who received plasma therapy dies in second such case
For representational purposes
Logged-in for longer? Your eyes might be crying
Image used for representational purposes
Ant chutney that wowed Gordon Ramsay can fight coronavirus?
The 1848 political document 'Communist Manifesto' was co-authored by German revolutionaries Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels. (Photo | AFP)
Kolkata man orders Communist Manifesto, Amazon delivers Bhagavad Gita!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People stand by the banks of the Pangong Lake, near the India-China border in Ladakh (File Photo | AP)
After India-China standoff, 20 Army personnel killed in line of duty
A  total of 59,21,069 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far with 1,54,935 samples being tested in the last 24 hours, the ministry said. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Did you know all this about this infection?
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp