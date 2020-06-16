Yogi Adityanath likely to perform ‘Bhoomi Pujan’ for Ayodhya Ram temple on July 1

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: With restrictions being eased out during Unlock 1.0, the activity in the Ramjanmabhoomi premises in Ayodhya has gained noticeable momentum. While the ground levelling work across 70-acre premises is almost over, Shree Ram Janmbhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust is now preparing for laying the foundation stone of the proposed temple by conducting a ‘Bhoomi Pujan ‘ (worship of temple land) ceremony, tentatively on July 1.

However, the possibility of PM Narendra Modi, who had accepted the Trustees’ invitation for ‘Bhoomi Pujan’ in February, taking part in the ceremony seems to be remote.

If sources are to be believed, UP CM Yogi Adityanath may lay the foundation stone of the proposed temple by performing the rituals of Bhoomi Pujan in the temple town on July 1 which happens to be ‘Devshayani Ekadashi’ (an auspicious day as per Hindu calendar). The sources also claimed that the PM could join the ceremony through video conferencing.

As per the new programme, the Prime Minister would perform symbolic puja of a foundation stone in Delhi and hand it over to his former lieutenant Nripendra Mishra, who is one of the temple trustees and head of the temple construction committee. Mishra would take the foundation stone down to Ayodhya and would join CM Yogi in performing the rituals of ‘Bhoomi Pujan’.

ALSO READ | Ram temple construction in Ayodhya to begin on June 10

The UP CM had joined the saints and seers of Ayodhya while relocating Lord Ram’s idol to his new bullet-proof fibre abode on March 25. Here, the deity would reside until the completion of the temple construction on Ramjanbhoomi premises.

The CM is also likely to inaugurate and dedicate a number of welfare projects related to tourism, irrigation, public works, and electricity which have completed in the district. The projects to be inaugurated on the occasion include a Ramayan Circuit worth Rs 133 crore, residential facilities for devotees and pilgrims, houses for seers in Digambar Akhara, expanded course of Panchkosi Parikrama path, 100 toilets and beautification of Korea park in the temple town.

Moreover, preparations for the installation of the proposed larger than life size statue of Lord Ram in Ayodhya are also on in full swing. The land for the purpose has been identified at Manjha village in the district. Currently, the land-related objections are being addressed on the basis of the documents. Area Tourism Officer Rajendra Prasad Yadav claimed that the land was almost final for the project.

Yogi Adityanath-led government had decided to install a 251-metre-tall statue of Lord Ram on the banks of river Saryu in Ayodhya. This statue of Lord Ram, which would be taller than the Sardar Patel's Statue of Unity in Gujarat, is touted to be the tallest statue in the world. The process for land acquisition for the project is in the temple town.