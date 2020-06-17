STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Boat artisans suffer hardship in Kanpur amid COVID-19

Boat artisans in Sarsaiya Ghat of Kanpur face hardship as the customers are not turning up to buy boats during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Published: 17th June 2020 12:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2020 12:22 PM   |  A+A-

Boat artisans in Sarsaiya Ghat, Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

Boat artisans in Sarsaiya Ghat, Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo | ANI)

By ANI

KANPUR: Boat artisans in Sarsaiya Ghat of Kanpur face hardship as the customers are not turning up to buy boats during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We are suffering huge losses as the customers are not turning up to buy the boats," said Pradeep Kumar Nishad, a boat maker in Kanpur adding that "nearly 80-90 families are dependent on this business."

"Everything was under lockdown for over 2 months and now monsoon season has arrived. We are highly affected with Coronavirus and are not able to get a good quality of material to build boats," he added.

These artisans are famous for supplying boats across the country. "It takes nearly three days to build a boat and cost Rs 7,000 but we sell it for Rs 8,000," Rakesh Kumar Nishad, another boat builder said.

