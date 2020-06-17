STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Disagreement over sweets served, groom in UP kills bride's minor brother, runs SUV over 3 relatives

Groom Manoj Kumar and his friends began quarreling with the bride's relatives over sweets served to them at the wedding.

Published: 17th June 2020 10:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2020 11:42 AM   |  A+A-

Blood

For representational purposes

By IANS

FARRUKHABAD: In a shocking incident, a groom in Uttar Pradesh killed his nine-year-old brother-in-law and ran his SUV over two women and a teenaged girl, leaving them seriously injured, after heated arguments over food served at the wedding.

Manoj Kumar and his friends began quarreling with the bride's relatives over sweets served to them at the wedding in Shamshabad area on Monday night.

"They were inebriated when they started arguing. The elders intervened but they fired at my maternal uncle who escaped unhurt," said Punit, the bride's brother.

He alleged that his younger brother Pranshu, who was serving water to Manoj and his friends, was whisked away by the accused in an SUV.

"While fleeing, they ran their SUV over two women and a teenaged girl, leaving them with serious injuries. We made several calls to Manoj to return along with Pranshu, but he refused. At 3 a.m. the next morning, he left my brother's body in the village and fled," Punit claimed.

Pranshu's neck had a strangulation mark and his face was disfigured.

The injured -- Vimla, 50, Mithilesh, 35, and Sapna, 17 -- were taken to Lohia district hospital in Farrukhabad where the condition of Mithilesh is said to be critical.

According to the FIR filed by the bride's father Rampal Jaatav, "Manoj Kumar drove a speeding SUV over people standing on the roadside and injured three women relatives. My nine-year-old son was also killed by the groom and his friends."

Kamayganj Circle officer Rajveer Singh Gaur said: "Initial investigation suggests that men from both sides were engaged in a heated argument. The groom drove an SUV over three relatives and possibly also the boy. The victim's body has been sent for post-mortem. The report will tell if the child was run over by a vehicle or was strangled."

The police is looking for the accused groom and his relatives, who have since been absconding.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Uttar Pradesh Crime Uttar Pradesh marriage
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Corona patient who received plasma therapy dies in second such case
For representational purposes
Logged-in for longer? Your eyes might be crying
Image used for representational purposes
Ant chutney that wowed Gordon Ramsay can fight coronavirus?
The 1848 political document 'Communist Manifesto' was co-authored by German revolutionaries Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels. (Photo | AFP)
Kolkata man orders Communist Manifesto, Amazon delivers Bhagavad Gita!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People purchase alcohol from a wine shop after authorities allowed sale of liquor with certain restrictions during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown . (File Photo | PTI)
TN Lockdown: Tipplers queue up outside TASMAC, defy social distancing norms
PM Modi makes his opening remarks at a meeting of CMs of 21 states and UTs. (Photo | Twitter/ANI)
Sacrifice of our jawans won't go in vain: PM Modi breaks silence on India-China standoff
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp