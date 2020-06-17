Four casteists held in Madhya Pradesh for trying to pull down Dalit groom from horse

By PTI

CHHATARPUR: Police have arrested four persons for allegedly trying to pull down a Dalit bridegroom from a horse, which he was riding as part of his marriage ceremony in Chhatarpur district of Madhya Pradesh, and beating up another man, an official said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred at Chhapar village under Satai Police station area in the district, they said.

The groom, Rajesh Ahirwar, said that according to tradition, a pre-wedding procession was taken out in the village to visit the temple on June 15, when some persons tried to pull him down from the horse.

The groom's father, Shobhalal Ahirwar, later lodged a complaint with the police against the accused.

In his complaint, Ahirwar said that four persons, identified as Brajendra Yadav, Krishnapal Yadav, Rakesh Yadav and Mahipal Yadav, stopped them when the procession was going towards a temple.

"They started abusing the people in the procession and telling them not enter their area riding a horse. They also passed some casteist remarks," the complaint said.

Mahipal Yadav then tried to pull down the groom. He also beat up the man holding the horse's rope.

He and the other accused also asked them not to file a police complaint, the complainant said.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered against the four accused under IPC sections 294 (obscene act), 323 (causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (criminal act is done by several persons with common intention) besides provision of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, said Satai Police Station in-charge Deepak Yadav.

All the four accused were arrested on Wednesday, he said.