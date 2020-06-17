STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Four casteists held in Madhya Pradesh for trying to pull down Dalit groom from horse

The groom said that according to tradition, a pre-wedding procession was taken out in the village to visit the temple on June 15.

Published: 17th June 2020 03:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2020 03:51 PM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

For representational purposes

By PTI

CHHATARPUR: Police have arrested four persons for allegedly trying to pull down a Dalit bridegroom from a horse, which he was riding as part of his marriage ceremony in Chhatarpur district of Madhya Pradesh, and beating up another man, an official said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred at Chhapar village under Satai Police station area in the district, they said.

The groom, Rajesh Ahirwar, said that according to tradition, a pre-wedding procession was taken out in the village to visit the temple on June 15, when some persons tried to pull him down from the horse.

The groom's father, Shobhalal Ahirwar, later lodged a complaint with the police against the accused.

In his complaint, Ahirwar said that four persons, identified as Brajendra Yadav, Krishnapal Yadav, Rakesh Yadav and Mahipal Yadav, stopped them when the procession was going towards a temple.

"They started abusing the people in the procession and telling them not enter their area riding a horse. They also passed some casteist remarks," the complaint said.

Mahipal Yadav then tried to pull down the groom. He also beat up the man holding the horse's rope.

He and the other accused also asked them not to file a police complaint, the complainant said.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered against the four accused under IPC sections 294 (obscene act), 323 (causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (criminal act is done by several persons with common intention) besides provision of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, said Satai Police Station in-charge Deepak Yadav.

All the four accused were arrested on Wednesday, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Crime against Dalits casteism
India Matters
Packages of Dexamethasone are displayed in a pharmacy in Omaha, Nebraska, USA. (Photo | AP)
UK's Covid-19 drug Dexamethasone is cheap, commonly available in India
Fitch Ratings (File Photo | PTI)
Fitch Ratings revises India's outlook to 'negative' from 'stable'
Electronics stores have seen a decline in the sale of Chinese products. (Photo | EPS/Nagaraja Gadekal)
LAC standoff: Boycott of China products a tall order, trade unlikely to be hurt
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
There will be no more fresh nationwide lockdowns, says PM Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The mortal remains of Colonel Santosh Babu were departed to Suryapet in an ambulance after a wreath-laying ceremony at Hakimpet airforce station in Hyderabad. (Photo| RVK Rao, EPS)
RIP Colonel Santosh Babu: Martyred officer's last rites to be conducted in Telangana's Kesaram
People purchase alcohol from a wine shop after authorities allowed sale of liquor with certain restrictions during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown . (File Photo | PTI)
TN Lockdown: Tipplers queue up outside TASMAC, defy social distancing norms
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp