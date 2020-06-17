STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Gujarat adds 524 new COVID-19 cases; 28 more patients die

With 418 more patients discharged from hospitals in the state, the number of recoveries rose to 17,090.

Published: 17th June 2020 08:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2020 08:23 AM   |  A+A-

Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation (GSRTC) buses ferry passengers to Saurashtra during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown in Surat Wednesday May 13 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: The coronavirus count in Gujarat rose to 24,628 with the addition of 524 new cases on Tuesday, while the death toll increased to 1,534 after 28 more patients succumbed to the infection, 21 of them in Ahmedabad, the state health department said.

With 418 more patients discharged from hospitals in the state, the number of recoveries rose to 17,090, it said.

Ahmedabad alone reported 332 out of the total 524 new cases, taking the COVID-19 count in the state's worst-affected district to 17,299, the department said.

In Surat, the total number of cases rose to 2,714, with the addition of 71 new infections, while in Vadodara, the count increased to 1,638 with 41 fresh cases.

Out of 19 other districts that reported new cases on Tuesday, Gandhinagar recorded 22 and Rajkot 10.

Bharuch and Panchmahal reported six and five cases, respectively, among others.

Out of the death of 28 COVID-19 more patients reported on Tuesday, Ahmedabad alone recorded 21, taking its total fatalities to 1,231.

Surat, Vadodara and Sabarkantha reported two deaths each, and Panchmahal one death, the department said.

The state now has 6,004 active cases, of which 64 patients are on ventilator and in critical condition, it said.

Condition of the remaining 5,940 patients is stable, the department said.

As many as 2,97,870 samples have been tested so far for COVID-19 in the state, it said.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 24,628, new cases 524, deaths 1,534, discharged 17,090, active cases 6,004 and people tested so far 2,97,870.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Copronavirus COVID-19 Gujarat Coronavirus Cases
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Corona patient who received plasma therapy dies in second such case
For representational purposes
Logged-in for longer? Your eyes might be crying
Image used for representational purposes
Ant chutney that wowed Gordon Ramsay can fight coronavirus?
The 1848 political document 'Communist Manifesto' was co-authored by German revolutionaries Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels. (Photo | AFP)
Kolkata man orders Communist Manifesto, Amazon delivers Bhagavad Gita!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People purchase alcohol from a wine shop after authorities allowed sale of liquor with certain restrictions during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown . (File Photo | PTI)
TN Lockdown: Tipplers queue up outside TASMAC, defy social distancing norms
PM Modi makes his opening remarks at a meeting of CMs of 21 states and UTs. (Photo | Twitter/ANI)
Sacrifice of our jawans won't go in vain: PM Modi breaks silence on India-China standoff
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp