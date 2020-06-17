Gujarat adds 524 new COVID-19 cases; 28 more patients die

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: The coronavirus count in Gujarat rose to 24,628 with the addition of 524 new cases on Tuesday, while the death toll increased to 1,534 after 28 more patients succumbed to the infection, 21 of them in Ahmedabad, the state health department said.

With 418 more patients discharged from hospitals in the state, the number of recoveries rose to 17,090, it said.

Ahmedabad alone reported 332 out of the total 524 new cases, taking the COVID-19 count in the state's worst-affected district to 17,299, the department said.

In Surat, the total number of cases rose to 2,714, with the addition of 71 new infections, while in Vadodara, the count increased to 1,638 with 41 fresh cases.

Out of 19 other districts that reported new cases on Tuesday, Gandhinagar recorded 22 and Rajkot 10.

Bharuch and Panchmahal reported six and five cases, respectively, among others.

Out of the death of 28 COVID-19 more patients reported on Tuesday, Ahmedabad alone recorded 21, taking its total fatalities to 1,231.

Surat, Vadodara and Sabarkantha reported two deaths each, and Panchmahal one death, the department said.

The state now has 6,004 active cases, of which 64 patients are on ventilator and in critical condition, it said.

Condition of the remaining 5,940 patients is stable, the department said.

As many as 2,97,870 samples have been tested so far for COVID-19 in the state, it said.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 24,628, new cases 524, deaths 1,534, discharged 17,090, active cases 6,004 and people tested so far 2,97,870.