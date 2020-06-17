Jawan's 'martyrdom' leaves kin in shock until he calls them after reading his obituary

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: After being in mourning right through Tuesday night, family members of Indian army jawan Sunil Rai including his wife heaved a sigh of relief when the news of his martyrdom in the Galwan Valley standoff with China turned out to be false.

They learned that he was alive and well when Rai himself called and spoke to them on Wednesday morning. Rai made the call after reading his own obituary online.

As soon as they heard that Rai was safe, the atmosphere of mourning instantly changed into happiness at Dighra-Parsa village in Bihar’s Saran district.

It was Sunil Kumar of Bihata in Patna who was martyred in the clash but due to their similar names, the native place was mistakenly mentioned as Dighra-Parsa in Saran.

Rai is also posted at the same place in Ladakh and is from the same Bihar regiment.

“To begin with, we could not believe it but soon he convinced us. We were weeping since late evening on Tuesday before finally thanking God for this kindness showered upon us,” Raman Kumar, a cousin of Rai, told the media.

Officials blamed the goof-up on a misunderstanding over the two similar names. News of Rai's martyrdom was carried in all the dailies and the state governor, Chief Minister and many other politicians had also expressed their condolences.



SP Saran Hari Kishore Rai had confirmed the martyrdom of Rai on the basis of information received. Saran DM Subrata Kumar Sen had also confirmed it. However, he said that detailed information was still awaited.