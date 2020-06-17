RIC existence undisputable reality, no indications that trilateral cooperation may be frozen: Russia

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Amid heightened Sino-India tensions after a border clash between their troops, Russia on Wednesday asserted that the existence of RIC (Russia-India-China) is an undisputable reality and there were no indications that the trilateral cooperation may be frozen.

Russian Ambassador to India Nikolay Kudashev also welcomed all steps aimed at de-escalation of Sino-India tensions.

"We welcome all steps aimed at de-escalation at the LAC, including the conversation between the two FMs, and remain optimistic," he said on Twitter.

Twenty Indian Army personnel, including a colonel, were killed in the clash with Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh's Galwan Valley on Monday night, the biggest military confrontation in over five decades that significantly escalated the already volatile border standoff between the two countries.

The casualties on the Chinese side are not yet known.

However, government sources, citing an American intelligence report, claimed the total number of soldiers killed and seriously wounded could be 35.

"The existence of the RIC is an undisputable reality, firmly fixed on the world map. As for the current stage of the trilateral cooperation, there are no indications that it might be frozen," Kudashev said.

His remarks come amid uncertainty looming over the virtual RIC conference on June 22 at which External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar was expected to join his Chinese and Russian counterparts.

The meeting, convened at the initiative of Russia, was expected to deliberate on a range of key issues like ways to collectively tackle the coronavirus pandemic and address common security threats, sources had said.

Russia had earlier said that India and China should resolve the border dispute through talks and that a "constructive" relationship between the two countries was important for regional stability.

Constructive relationship between our Indian and Chinese friends is very important to promote regional dialogue on stability and sustainable development, Russian Deputy Chief of Mission Roman Babushkin told PTI earlier this month.