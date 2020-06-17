STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Suspended website promoting e-pharmacies on Aarogya Setu app, Centre informs HC

The Centre's submission came on a plea seeking to de-link from Aarogya Setu mobile app, the website -- www.aarogyasetumitr.in -- as it was acting as a marketing tool for e-pharmacies only.

Published: 17th June 2020 01:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2020 01:02 PM   |  A+A-

India's Own Coronavirus Tracking App, Arogya Setu App

India's Own Coronavirus Tracking App, Aarogya Setu App (Photo| Google Play STore)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Centre has informed the Delhi High Court that it has suspended a website which was linked to the official mobile application Aarogya Setu and promoting sale of medicines through e-pharmacies.

The Centre's submission came on a plea seeking to de-link from Aarogya Setu mobile app, the website -- www.aarogyasetumitr.in -- as it was acting as a marketing tool for e-pharmacies only.

In view of the Centre's stand, Justice Navin Chawla disposed of the petition filed by South Chemists and Distributors Association.

The order, passed on Tuesday, was made available on the court's website on Wednesday.

The Aarogya Setu application makes use of bluetooth and GPS to alert users who may have encountered people who later test positive for the coronavirus.

During the hearing, Additional Solicitor General Maninder Acharya, representing the Centre, submitted that the operation of www.aarogyasetumitr.in has been suspended.

She further said that if at all the website is to be re-launched, the authorities shall keep in mind the issues raised by the petitioners in the petition.

The plea has said the website, is linked to the Aarogya Setu app in a "highly illegal, arbitrary and discriminatory manner".

It has said that the homepage of the website states "here are some essential healthcare services you can "avail from the safety and comfort of your home" and then lists only the e-pharmacies.

There is no mention that medicines can also be procured by the local pharmacy stores which operate offline.

It is submitted that the respondents (authorities) cannot be allowed to mislead the users of a government developed and mandated mobile application to believe that the drugs for treatment of COVID19 or to contain the spread of the disease are available only through the e-pharmacies," said the plea, filed through senior advocate Sudhir Nandrajog and lawyers Amit Gupta and Mansi Kukreja.

The Centre had earlier opposed the plea and said these are extraordinary circumstances and the website has been developed for easy accessibility of medicines to COVID-19 patients.

The petition has said there is absolutely no basis for a government owned platform be used to promote private commercial ventures.

It has sought direction to the Ministry of Electronics and IT, National Informatics Centre and Niti Aayog to take steps so that the name 'aarogya setu' or any identical/ deceptively similar name is not mis-used to sponsor the commercial interests of arbitrarily hand picked entities.

It has further sought to take steps for immediate closure of the website.

The has plea said the authorities have allowed government developed mobile application 'Aarogya setu', which has been launched with a salient feature of limiting the spread of COVID-19, to be used for the benefit of selected handpicked companies "The mobile application 'Aarogya setu' itself gives a link to website http://www.aarogyasetumitr.in/ which gives a wrong and misleading impression to a user that the website as well as the information made available on it is also government mandated and approved," it has said.

It has claimed that the similarity in the names of the mobile application and the website is "intentional" and the website seeks to take advantage of the name and goodwill which has been generated by Aarogya setu, even though the website is not government owned.

The plea has said the criteria for getting listed as a vendor on the website is that the entity should be an e-pharmacy, which is "arbitrary, without any intelligible differentia, wholly illegal and discriminatory".

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
www.aarogyasetumitr.in Aarogya Setu Delhi High Court
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Corona patient who received plasma therapy dies in second such case
For representational purposes
Logged-in for longer? Your eyes might be crying
Image used for representational purposes
Ant chutney that wowed Gordon Ramsay can fight coronavirus?
The 1848 political document 'Communist Manifesto' was co-authored by German revolutionaries Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels. (Photo | AFP)
Kolkata man orders Communist Manifesto, Amazon delivers Bhagavad Gita!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People purchase alcohol from a wine shop after authorities allowed sale of liquor with certain restrictions during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown . (File Photo | PTI)
TN Lockdown: Tipplers queue up outside TASMAC, defy social distancing norms
PM Modi makes his opening remarks at a meeting of CMs of 21 states and UTs. (Photo | Twitter/ANI)
Sacrifice of our jawans won't go in vain: PM Modi breaks silence on India-China standoff
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp