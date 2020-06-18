China's claim over Galwan Valley untenable: Ministry of External Affairs

By Online Desk

India on Wednesday dismissed the claims made by the Chinese, that sovereignty over the Galwan Valley area in Ladakh "always belonged to it", calling it 'untenable'.

Making exaggerated claims contrary to understanding reached between two sides, the Ministry of External Affairs said in response to the claim.

Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava's response came after China claimed that the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh is a part of its territory.

"As we have conveyed earlier today, External Affairs Minister and the State Councillor and Foreign Minister of China had a phone conversation on recent developments in Ladakh," Srivastava said late Wednesday night.

"Both sides have agreed that the overall situation should be handled in a responsible manner and that the understandings reached between Senior Commanders on 6th June should be implemented sincerely. Making exaggerated and untenable claims is contrary to this understanding," he said.

In what appears to be a dramatic meltdown of bilateral relationship, India and China on Tuesday blamed each other for the worst face-off in 45 years that left 20 Indian soldiers dead, including one officer, along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Galwan area.

Earlier in the day, when asked since Galwan is regarded as settled border and why China is claiming sovereignty over the area now, Chinese Foreign Ministry, Spokesman Zhao Lijian said, "regarding the mater of the Galwan area we are having communication through military and diplomatic channels.

"Right and wrong of this is very clear. This happened at the Chinese side of the border and China is not to be blamed for it."

Also, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi spoke to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and the two leaders agreed to "cool down" tensions on the ground "as soon as possible" and maintain peace and tranquility in the border area in accordance with the agreement reached between the two countries, an official statement said

India's External Affairs Ministry on Tuesday said the violent confrontation between armies of India and China in eastern Ladakh was the result of an attempt by the Chinese side to unilaterally change the status quo in the region.

