STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Congress stakes claim to form govt in Manipur

The development came a day after three BJP MLAs quit from the party as well as the Assembly and six other MLAs withdrew their support to the government.

Published: 18th June 2020 07:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2020 07:44 PM   |  A+A-

Manipur CM Biren Singh

Manipur CM Biren Singh (File Photo | PTI)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Claiming that the N Biren Singh’s BJP-led government in Manipur “collapsed” as it has been reduced to a minority after nine MLAs ditched it, opposition Congress on Thursday staked claim to form a coalition government.

A Congress delegation, led by Leader of Opposition and three-time former Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh, met Governor Najma Heptulla and apprised her that a no-confidence motion had been moved before Speaker Khemchand Singh with a request to hold a special session of the Assembly to debate, consider and pass a resolution on the motion at the earliest.

The development came a day after three BJP MLAs had resigned from the party as well as the Assembly and six other MLAs – four from National People’s Party (NPP), one from All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) and an independent MLA – withdrew their support to the government. The Speaker, however, is yet to accept the resignation of the three BJP MLAs.

The Congress claimed the BJP-led government was reduced to a minority and “collapsed” due to “internal wrangling” within the ruling dispensation. It requested the Governor to exercise the powers under Article 174 of the Constitution to summon a special session of the Assembly to vote on the motion of no-confidence to protect democracy.

Referring to Manipur High Court’s recent order to the Speaker to restrain the entry of seven Congress MLAs, who had sided with the BJP and were facing disqualification, into the Assembly, the Congress said if they were barred from entering the House, its (Congress’s) strength would be 20, while that of the BJP after the resignation of the three MLAs had been reduced to 18.

“The present Ministry is now supported by only 23 MLAs – 18 from BJP, four from Naga People’s Front (NPF) and one from Lok Janshakti Party (LJP). On the other hand, the Secular Progressive Front (SPF) has 20 Congress MLAs, 4 NPP MLAs, 1 AITC MLA and 1 independent MLA, totaling 26 out of an effective total House strength of 49 members,” the Congress wrote in a letter signed by O Ibobi Singh and submitted to the Governor.

The Congress’s calculations of 49 members in the 60-member House were based on the disqualification of a Minister by the Speaker earlier following an order by the Supreme Court, the possible disqualification of the seven Congress MLAs in question and the resignation of the three BJP MLAs.

The Congress argued that if the disqualification petitions against the seven Congress MLAs went in their favour, then the strength of the House would rise to 56 members and that of the Congress and parties supporting it would go up to 33 as they were elected on the tickets of the Congress.

To prove that it has the numbers, the Congress submitted the letters of support from all SPF members (Congress, NPP, AITC and Independent MLA) to the Governor.

Congress spokesman Ningombam Bupenda Meitei tweeted: “It is a historic day today for the people of Manipur. On this very day of June 18, 2001, the then BJP-led coalition government at the centre had made an attempt to destroy the integrity of Manipur. The Congress and other like-minded parties, including NPP, went to Raj Bhawan to stake claim to form the government. At the same time, we also requested the Governor for a special assembly session for vote on no-confidence motion against the BJP government in Manipur. The only alternative left is the Congress-led coalition government under the leadership of tree-time former Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh”.


Congress serves notice for Speaker's ouster

The Congress on Thursday sent a notice to the State Legislative Assembly Secretary for the removal of the Speaker.

The notice, submitted by Congress MLA K Meghachandra Singh under 307(1) of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Manipur Assembly, was supported by 10 other MLAs, including from NPP.

“This motion for removal of the Speaker is necessitated for the reason that the Speaker has conducted himself in a manner unbecoming of the position held by him and his actions are not only unconstitutional but also illegal,” Singh wrote.

The Congress sought the Speaker’s removal as it was not happy over the manner in which he was dealing with the disqualification petitions of the seven Congress MLAs.

The Speaker was scheduled to hear the disqualification petitions on June 22 but for reasons not known, he had rescheduled it to June 18 (Thursday) and made it known on Wednesday night. The Manipur High Court on Thursday issued an order directing that “the order/judgment reserved today (Thursday) by the Hon’ble Speaker, shall not be pronounced by him till tomorrow (Friday)”.

Rajya Sabha elections to Manipur’s lone seat will be held on Friday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Manipur govt BJP
India Matters
Packages of Dexamethasone are displayed in a pharmacy in Omaha, Nebraska, USA. (Photo | AP)
UK's Covid-19 drug Dexamethasone is cheap, commonly available in India
Fitch Ratings (File Photo | PTI)
Fitch Ratings revises India's outlook to 'negative' from 'stable'
Electronics stores have seen a decline in the sale of Chinese products. (Photo | EPS/Nagaraja Gadekal)
LAC standoff: Boycott of China products a tall order, trade unlikely to be hurt
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
There will be no more fresh nationwide lockdowns, says PM Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
School heads will have a colour coded booklet wheat grinding slips. (File photo| PTI)
Lockdown hits farmers' produce, TNIE extends helping hand to make sale
The mortal remains of Colonel Santosh Babu were departed to Suryapet in an ambulance after a wreath-laying ceremony at Hakimpet airforce station in Hyderabad. (Photo| RVK Rao, EPS)
RIP Colonel Santosh Babu: Martyred officer's last rites to be conducted in Telangana's Kesaram
Gallery
An intensified lockdown would be enforced in Chennai and parts of three neighbouring districts -- Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu for 12 days from June 19 to June 30 to contain the spread of COVID-19 which is going up in these places. If not in marked containment zone, here is how it is going to affect your day to day life.
Chennai COVID-19 lockdown: Full list of services affected and unaffected from June 19-30
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp