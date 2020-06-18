STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Congress to move no-confidence motion against BJP government in Manipur: Ibobi Singh

Ibobi Singh said all three BJP MLAs who resigned from Manipur assembly and the party have joined the Congress.

Published: 18th June 2020 01:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2020 01:54 PM   |  A+A-

Former Manipur CM Ibobi Singh

Former Manipur CM Ibobi Singh (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

IMPHAL: Congress legislative party leader O Ibobi Singh said his party is trying to form a coalition government in Manipur and will soon move a no-confidence motion against the BJP-led government.

Addressing a press conference here late on Wednesday night, Singh said all three BJP MLAs who resigned from the assembly and the party have joined the Congress.

He said he contacted all the four ministers from the National People's Party (NPP) who have resigned from the BJP-led coalition government to discuss the latest political developments in the state.

Singh, the former chief minister, said his party will move a no-confidence motion against the government of Chief Minister N Biren Singh and approach Speaker Yumnam Khemchand Singh to convene a special session of the assembly at the earliest.

Deputy Chief Minister Y JoyKumar Singh, Tribal and Hills Area Development Minister N Kayishii, Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Letpao Haokip and Health and Family Welfare Minister L Jayanta Kumar Singh quit their ministerial posts on Wednesday.

The BJP MLAs who resigned from the assembly and the party are: S Subhashchandra Singh, TT Haokip and Samuel Jendai.

The rest who withdrew support are Trinamool Congress MLA T Robindro Singh and Independent MLA Shahabuddin.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ibobi Singh Manipur Congress
India Matters
Packages of Dexamethasone are displayed in a pharmacy in Omaha, Nebraska, USA. (Photo | AP)
UK's Covid-19 drug Dexamethasone is cheap, commonly available in India
Fitch Ratings (File Photo | PTI)
Fitch Ratings revises India's outlook to 'negative' from 'stable'
Electronics stores have seen a decline in the sale of Chinese products. (Photo | EPS/Nagaraja Gadekal)
LAC standoff: Boycott of China products a tall order, trade unlikely to be hurt
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
There will be no more fresh nationwide lockdowns, says PM Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
School heads will have a colour coded booklet wheat grinding slips. (File photo| PTI)
Lockdown hits farmers' produce, TNIE extends helping hand to make sale
The mortal remains of Colonel Santosh Babu were departed to Suryapet in an ambulance after a wreath-laying ceremony at Hakimpet airforce station in Hyderabad. (Photo| RVK Rao, EPS)
RIP Colonel Santosh Babu: Martyred officer's last rites to be conducted in Telangana's Kesaram
Gallery
An intensified lockdown would be enforced in Chennai and parts of three neighbouring districts -- Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu for 12 days from June 19 to June 30 to contain the spread of COVID-19 which is going up in these places. If not in marked containment zone, here is how it is going to affect your day to day life.
Chennai COVID-19 lockdown: Full list of services affected and unaffected from June 19-30
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp