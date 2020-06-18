STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Copper-coated jute beads can prevent water contamination: IIT-M researchers

This was an outcome of a team of researchers who were working aimed at solving the problem of water contamination and water-borne diseases in India, through cost-effective means.

Published: 18th June 2020 07:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2020 07:20 PM   |  A+A-

IIT Madras

IIT Madras (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The researchers of Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) have shown that simple copper-coated jute beads are highly-effective in protecting water and preventing microbial contamination for at least five days, said a statement from the institute on Thursday.

This was an outcome of a team of researchers who were working aimed at solving the problem of water contamination and water-borne diseases in India, through cost-effective means. The process involves coating cuprous oxide or copper on little beads of jute that float on water.

The experts chose jute because of two reasons – it floats on water and jute sticks are an agricultural waste product that is affordable and available at low costs.

In many parts of the country, water is often collected and stored in containers for consumption. Such stored water can be easily contaminated due to the transfer of microbes from the air into the water, even if the container is kept closed. In many parts of the country, people boil water to purify it.

However, the water continues to be vulnerable to microbial contamination after cooling. Water purification units such as filters and RO units may not be affordable to all and techniques like RO (reverse osmosis) produce a lot of unusable wastewater during the process of purification.

The IIT-M statement said the research was led by Dillip Kumar Chand and his research student Randhir Rai from the Department of Chemistry, and Sathyanarayana Gummadi, Department of Biotechnology. The results were published in the reputed peer-reviewed journal ACS Omega, the statement said.

Chand, in the statement, said: “The use of copper as a disinfecting material has been well-known in India. However, beyond a certain limit, copper can be toxic, and it is important that too much copper does not leach into the water.”

To prove the disinfectant properties of the copper-coated jute beads, the researchers took four beakers of clean water, added uncoated jute beads to one, jute beads coated with copper to the second, jute beads coated with copper oxide to the third and left the fourth beaker as it was, and studied the microbial content in all the beakers periodically.

When the beakers were kept uncovered for twenty-four hours, the one with the copper and copper oxide-coated beads did not have any microbial growth while the one without the beads and the one with uncoated jute beads had significant microbial growth, the statement noted adding that even after five days, the microbial contamination in the water with coated beads were far less than in the beaker without the coated beads.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
water purifier IIT-Madras microbial contamination jute
India Matters
Packages of Dexamethasone are displayed in a pharmacy in Omaha, Nebraska, USA. (Photo | AP)
UK's Covid-19 drug Dexamethasone is cheap, commonly available in India
Fitch Ratings (File Photo | PTI)
Fitch Ratings revises India's outlook to 'negative' from 'stable'
Electronics stores have seen a decline in the sale of Chinese products. (Photo | EPS/Nagaraja Gadekal)
LAC standoff: Boycott of China products a tall order, trade unlikely to be hurt
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
There will be no more fresh nationwide lockdowns, says PM Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
School heads will have a colour coded booklet wheat grinding slips. (File photo| PTI)
Lockdown hits farmers' produce, TNIE extends helping hand to make sale
The mortal remains of Colonel Santosh Babu were departed to Suryapet in an ambulance after a wreath-laying ceremony at Hakimpet airforce station in Hyderabad. (Photo| RVK Rao, EPS)
RIP Colonel Santosh Babu: Martyred officer's last rites to be conducted in Telangana's Kesaram
Gallery
An intensified lockdown would be enforced in Chennai and parts of three neighbouring districts -- Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu for 12 days from June 19 to June 30 to contain the spread of COVID-19 which is going up in these places. If not in marked containment zone, here is how it is going to affect your day to day life.
Chennai COVID-19 lockdown: Full list of services affected and unaffected from June 19-30
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp