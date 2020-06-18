STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Dalits come under attack again by minority community in UP, three critical

According to reports, trouble began in Gehmar police circle when some people were playing vulgar songs on the loudspeaker, mounted atop a tractor, and did not stop when asked.

Published: 18th June 2020 05:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2020 06:09 PM   |  A+A-

Caste

Image for representational purpose only

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The Dalits in Uttar Pradesh have come under attack again from the minority community. In the latest case, 13 Dalits have been injured in Godsara village under Gahmar police station limits in Ghazipur on Wednesday evening.

A week ago, CM Yogi Adityanath had issued standing orders to register such elements under Gangster Act and National Security Act for attacking the Dalits in the state.

The brawl between the two sides continued for over an hour. At least three of the 13 injured persons were stated to be critical. The police have registered a case against 21 persons who have absconded.

Heavy contingent of police force was deployed in and around the Dalit basti.

The minor skirmish took a violent turn when the Dalits stopped a person from the minority community from allegedly playing an obscene song while passing through their locality. This was followed by an assault by the men armed with sticks and rods.

The hoodlums fled the locality only when the police reached the spot. The police have registered an FIR against the accused Tanveer, Haider, Mohammad Ali, and 19 others. The DM and SSP Ghazipur rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation.

As per the police sources, a tractor driver was playing an obscene song in a very high volume while passing through the Dalit locality. As some of the MNAREGA labourers were returning from work, they objected to the tractor driver who felt offended and reported the matter to his employer Haider, the son of the tractor owner Shaukat.

Consequently, Haider armed with rods and sticks attacked the Dalits in their slum along with over a dozen of his henchmen. The hooligans, led by Haider, targeted and thrashed the elderly, women, and children, said the sources.

On getting the information, Ghazipur DM OP Arya, SP OP Singh, SP (Rural) Gopinath Soni, Sevrai SDM Vikram Singh, and Jamania SDM Satyapriya Singh rushed the spot with heavy police force. The injured were rushed to Bhadaura Community Health Centre. Later, three of them – Jalim Ram (45), Balister (35), and Sugreev (40) - were taken to the district hospital in critical condition.

According to Police Station House Officer Vimal Kumar Mishra, FIR against 21 persons, including Haider, Tanveer, Mohammad Ali was lodged on the basis of the complaint lodged by the victims. While five persons were detained and being interrogated, efforts were on to nab the rest.

Recently, a Dalit locality was attacked by the members of the minority community in Jaunpur on June 9 following a dispute among children over the grazing of animals.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ghazipur Dalit locality Dalit locality attacked Dalit-Muslims clash
India Matters
Packages of Dexamethasone are displayed in a pharmacy in Omaha, Nebraska, USA. (Photo | AP)
UK's Covid-19 drug Dexamethasone is cheap, commonly available in India
Fitch Ratings (File Photo | PTI)
Fitch Ratings revises India's outlook to 'negative' from 'stable'
Electronics stores have seen a decline in the sale of Chinese products. (Photo | EPS/Nagaraja Gadekal)
LAC standoff: Boycott of China products a tall order, trade unlikely to be hurt
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
There will be no more fresh nationwide lockdowns, says PM Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
School heads will have a colour coded booklet wheat grinding slips. (File photo| PTI)
Lockdown hits farmers' produce, TNIE extends helping hand to make sale
The mortal remains of Colonel Santosh Babu were departed to Suryapet in an ambulance after a wreath-laying ceremony at Hakimpet airforce station in Hyderabad. (Photo| RVK Rao, EPS)
RIP Colonel Santosh Babu: Martyred officer's last rites to be conducted in Telangana's Kesaram
Gallery
An intensified lockdown would be enforced in Chennai and parts of three neighbouring districts -- Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu for 12 days from June 19 to June 30 to contain the spread of COVID-19 which is going up in these places. If not in marked containment zone, here is how it is going to affect your day to day life.
Chennai COVID-19 lockdown: Full list of services affected and unaffected from June 19-30
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp