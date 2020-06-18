Dalits come under attack again by minority community in UP, three critical

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The Dalits in Uttar Pradesh have come under attack again from the minority community. In the latest case, 13 Dalits have been injured in Godsara village under Gahmar police station limits in Ghazipur on Wednesday evening.

A week ago, CM Yogi Adityanath had issued standing orders to register such elements under Gangster Act and National Security Act for attacking the Dalits in the state.

The brawl between the two sides continued for over an hour. At least three of the 13 injured persons were stated to be critical. The police have registered a case against 21 persons who have absconded.

Heavy contingent of police force was deployed in and around the Dalit basti.

The minor skirmish took a violent turn when the Dalits stopped a person from the minority community from allegedly playing an obscene song while passing through their locality. This was followed by an assault by the men armed with sticks and rods.

The hoodlums fled the locality only when the police reached the spot. The police have registered an FIR against the accused Tanveer, Haider, Mohammad Ali, and 19 others. The DM and SSP Ghazipur rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation.

As per the police sources, a tractor driver was playing an obscene song in a very high volume while passing through the Dalit locality. As some of the MNAREGA labourers were returning from work, they objected to the tractor driver who felt offended and reported the matter to his employer Haider, the son of the tractor owner Shaukat.

Consequently, Haider armed with rods and sticks attacked the Dalits in their slum along with over a dozen of his henchmen. The hooligans, led by Haider, targeted and thrashed the elderly, women, and children, said the sources.

On getting the information, Ghazipur DM OP Arya, SP OP Singh, SP (Rural) Gopinath Soni, Sevrai SDM Vikram Singh, and Jamania SDM Satyapriya Singh rushed the spot with heavy police force. The injured were rushed to Bhadaura Community Health Centre. Later, three of them – Jalim Ram (45), Balister (35), and Sugreev (40) - were taken to the district hospital in critical condition.

According to Police Station House Officer Vimal Kumar Mishra, FIR against 21 persons, including Haider, Tanveer, Mohammad Ali was lodged on the basis of the complaint lodged by the victims. While five persons were detained and being interrogated, efforts were on to nab the rest.

Recently, a Dalit locality was attacked by the members of the minority community in Jaunpur on June 9 following a dispute among children over the grazing of animals.