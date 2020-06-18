Galwan Valley stand-off: All personnel accounted for, no troops missing in action, says Indian Army

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Indian Army on Thursday clarified that there are no Indian troops missing in action after the clash between Indian and Chinese troops in Galwan valley of Ladakh on the intervening night of June 15-16.

"With reference to the article 'In China - India Clash, Two Nationalist Leaders with Little Room to Give' by New York Times dated June 17, 2020, it is clarified that there are no Indian troops missing in action," Indian Army said in a statement.

The New York Times had reported that a few Indian soldiers were missing in action after the violent face-off between Indian and Chinese troops in the Galwan valley.

At least 20 Indian Army personnel, including a Colonel rank officer, had lost their lives in the clash.

The violent face-off happened in the Galwan Valley as a result of an attempt by the Chinese troops to unilaterally change the status quo during de-escalation in eastern Ladakh and the situation could have been avoided if the agreement at the higher level been scrupulously followed by the Chinese side, India said on June 16.

In a strong message to China after the violent clash, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India wants peace but is capable of giving a befitting reply, if instigated.