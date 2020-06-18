STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Goa Board's HSSC exam results to be announced next week

Board chairman Ramakrishna Samant said that the exact date of the Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) exam result would be announced either on Monday or Tuesday.

Published: 18th June 2020 04:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2020 04:09 PM   |  A+A-

exam, examination

For represenational purpose

By PTI

PANAJI: The results of the HSSC (Class XII) examination held by the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education earlier this year would be announced next week, a senior official said on Thursday.

Board chairman Ramakrishna Samant said that the exact date of the Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) exam result would be announced either on Monday or Tuesday.

"The results would be declared in the coming week as the paper correction process is over," he said.

The exam was held in March. But as the coronavirus- triggered nation-wide lockdown came into force later that month, exam for two HSSC papers could not be held then. Exam for those two remaining papers was held in the last week of May.

Meanwhile, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday said that in view of the rising COVID-19 cases in the state, he was concerned about the students of Class X and XII, who would be appearing for the board exams in the academic year 2020-21.

Talking to reporters after paying tribute to martyrs on the Goa Revolution Day here, Sawant, who also hold the education portfolio, said that some schools in the state had already started holding online classes.

"But I am more concerned about the students who will be appearing for the Secondary School Certificate and the Higher Secondary School Certificate standard board examinations this academic year," he said.

The government was yet to decide when and how to resume the academic year in the state, he said, adding that online classes were not compulsory.

The chief minister admitted that mobile network issues in some parts of the state were not conducive to virtual schooling.

"People are to be blamed for the connectivity issues. When mobile companies were installing towers in some villages, people were opposing it," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
HSSC exam
India Matters
Packages of Dexamethasone are displayed in a pharmacy in Omaha, Nebraska, USA. (Photo | AP)
UK's Covid-19 drug Dexamethasone is cheap, commonly available in India
Fitch Ratings (File Photo | PTI)
Fitch Ratings revises India's outlook to 'negative' from 'stable'
Electronics stores have seen a decline in the sale of Chinese products. (Photo | EPS/Nagaraja Gadekal)
LAC standoff: Boycott of China products a tall order, trade unlikely to be hurt
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
There will be no more fresh nationwide lockdowns, says PM Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
School heads will have a colour coded booklet wheat grinding slips. (File photo| PTI)
Lockdown hits farmers' produce, TNIE extends helping hand to make sale
The mortal remains of Colonel Santosh Babu were departed to Suryapet in an ambulance after a wreath-laying ceremony at Hakimpet airforce station in Hyderabad. (Photo| RVK Rao, EPS)
RIP Colonel Santosh Babu: Martyred officer's last rites to be conducted in Telangana's Kesaram
Gallery
An intensified lockdown would be enforced in Chennai and parts of three neighbouring districts -- Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu for 12 days from June 19 to June 30 to contain the spread of COVID-19 which is going up in these places. If not in marked containment zone, here is how it is going to affect your day to day life.
Chennai COVID-19 lockdown: Full list of services affected and unaffected from June 19-30
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp