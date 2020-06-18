STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

India not crying over coronavirus crisis, will turn it into opportunity, says PM Modi at commercial coal mining launch

Prime Minister said the maiden auction of coal blocks for commercial mining is a major step towards making the country self-reliant in the energy sector.

Published: 18th June 2020 07:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2020 07:50 PM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said India is not in favour of sitting and crying over the COVID-19 crisis and will instead turn it into an opportunity to become self-reliant.

Speaking at the launch of commercial coal mining, he said India will fight the coronavirus and also win against it.

"India is not in favour of considering this as a big calamity and sit and cry over it. Howsoever big calamity it might be, India is committed to turning it into an opportunity," he said.

"India will fight coronavirus and also win against it."

The pandemic has presented India an opportunity to become self-reliant, he said.

Self-reliance means cutting down on imports and using the foreign exchange saved for the welfare of the poor, he noted, adding it also means exploiting domestic resources and 'Make in India' replacing imports.

Modi had earlier this week in a meeting with chief ministers nudged for focussing on the next phase of unlocking the country and speeding up economic activities.

Speaking at the launch event on Thursday, the Prime Minister said the maiden auction of coal blocks for commercial mining is a major step towards making the country self-reliant in the energy sector.

India has the world's fourth largest coal reserves, yet it is also the second biggest importer of the dry fuel.

Involving the private sector in commercial mining of coal by doing away with the distinction of mining only for captive use, such as in power plants or an industry, would help do that.

"India will turn this COVID-19 crisis into an opportunity. It has taught India to be self-reliant. to reduce its dependence on imports," he said.

The auction is expected to garner Rs 33,000 crore of capital investment in the country over next five to seven years.

The Prime Minister further said the government has set an aim of gasification of 100 million tonnes of coal by 2030 with an investment of Rs 20,000 crore.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Narendra Modi commercial mining COVID 19 crisis
India Matters
Packages of Dexamethasone are displayed in a pharmacy in Omaha, Nebraska, USA. (Photo | AP)
UK's Covid-19 drug Dexamethasone is cheap, commonly available in India
Fitch Ratings (File Photo | PTI)
Fitch Ratings revises India's outlook to 'negative' from 'stable'
Electronics stores have seen a decline in the sale of Chinese products. (Photo | EPS/Nagaraja Gadekal)
LAC standoff: Boycott of China products a tall order, trade unlikely to be hurt
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
There will be no more fresh nationwide lockdowns, says PM Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
School heads will have a colour coded booklet wheat grinding slips. (File photo| PTI)
Lockdown hits farmers' produce, TNIE extends helping hand to make sale
The mortal remains of Colonel Santosh Babu were departed to Suryapet in an ambulance after a wreath-laying ceremony at Hakimpet airforce station in Hyderabad. (Photo| RVK Rao, EPS)
RIP Colonel Santosh Babu: Martyred officer's last rites to be conducted in Telangana's Kesaram
Gallery
An intensified lockdown would be enforced in Chennai and parts of three neighbouring districts -- Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu for 12 days from June 19 to June 30 to contain the spread of COVID-19 which is going up in these places. If not in marked containment zone, here is how it is going to affect your day to day life.
Chennai COVID-19 lockdown: Full list of services affected and unaffected from June 19-30
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp