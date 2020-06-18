STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders demand strong actions against China

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said the people of India are with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he should show aggression.

Published: 18th June 2020 12:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2020 12:17 AM   |  A+A-

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut (Photo | EPS)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI: Senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday demanded a befitting reply to China’s aggression at Galwan Valley area.

Raut said the people of India are with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he should show aggression. Jitendra Awhad, NCP minister said that the time has come for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reply to China and take revenge for the death of our 20 soldiers. He said that it is enough drama now, the country needs actions against China.

20 Indian Army personnel, including a colonel, were killed in a fierce clash with the Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on Monday night.

Sanjay Raut who is also Rajya Sabha member and executive editor of Shiv Sena mouthpiece ‘Saamana’ tweeted, “Prime Minister, you are brave and a warrior...Under your leadership, the country will take revenge against China.”

“When will a befitting reply be given to China’s aggression?” he asked.

“Without a single bullet being fired, our 20 soldiers were martyred. What did we do? How many Chinese soldiers were killed?” Raut tweeted.

“In the current situation, the country is with the PM. But what is the truth? Speak something. The country wants to know the truth. Jai Hind,” he said.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar paid tributes the Indian soldiers, who attained martyrdom while protecting the country’s borders at the Galwan valley on the Indo-China border.

Maharashtra Congress president and revenue minister Balasaheb Thorat said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should show his 56-inch chest. “Our army is strong and people also need to know the truth about what is exactly happening. The sacrifice of the Indian soldiers should not go waste. China has entered in our area. We should protect our borders effectively. This is the time to show the strong leadership,” Thorat said adding that all Indians were united in maintaining the country's unity and sovereignty.

