Maharashtra adds 3,752 new COVID-19 cases, 100 patients die

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally increased by 3,752 cases to 1,20,504 on Thursday, while 100 more patients succumbed to the infection, said a health department official.

The state reported death of 100 people due to coronavirus, taking the toll to 5,751, he said here.

In Maharashtra, total 1,20,504 #COVID__19 positive patients, 5,751 deaths while 60,838 recovery. Today, 3752 new cases, 100 deaths and 1672 recovery reported. @NewIndianXpress @Sunday_Standard — Sudhir Suryawanshi (@ss_suryawanshi) June 18, 2020

The state today also saw discharge of 1,672 patients after recovery, taking their number to 60,838.

There are 53,901 people who are active COVID-19 patients and being treated in hospitals, the official said.

Maharashtra COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,20,504, new cases 3,752, deaths 5,751, discharged 60,838, active cases 53,901, people tested so far 7,17,683.