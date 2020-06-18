STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Major General-level talks between Indian and Chinese armies end in stalemate: Sources

The two armies were engaged in a standoff in Galwan and several other areas of eastern Ladakh since May 5 when the two sides clashed on the bank of the Pangong Tso.

Published: 18th June 2020 12:22 AM

India China Border

People stand by the banks of the Pangong Lake, near the India-China border in Ladakh (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A meeting held between divisional commanders of Indian and Chinese armies near the site of the violent clash in Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh ended in a stalemate on Wednesday, military sources said.

The Major General-level meeting discussed ways to implement the disengagement of troops from Galwan Valley as agreed during high-level military talks between the two sides on June 6.

The Indian delegation at the talks was led by Leh-based 3 Infantry Division commander Major General Abhijit Bapat.

The two sides held Major General-level talks on Tuesday as well.

"Both sides raised the issue of the violent clash. Indian side pressed for speedy disengagement of troops in the area. However, there was no breakthrough," said a source.

A Colonel and 19 other Indian Army personnel were killed in the violent clash on Monday evening during which the Chinese soldiers attacked Indian troops with stones, nail-studded sticks and iron rods.

Sending a strong message to China, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said India wants peace but is capable of giving a befitting reply if instigated.

The clash in Galwan Valley on Monday night is the biggest confrontation between the two militaries after their clash in Nathu La in 1967 when India lost around 80 soldiers while over 300 Chinese army personnel were killed in the confrontation.

The two armies were engaged in a standoff in Galwan and several other areas of eastern Ladakh since May 5 when the two sides clashed on the bank of the Pangong Tso.

After the standoff began, the Indian military leadership decided that Indian troops will adopt a firm approach in dealing with the aggressive posturing by the Chinese troops in all disputed areas of Pangong Tso, Galwan Valley, Demchok and Daulat Beg Oldie.

The Chinese Army has been gradually ramping up its strategic reserves in its rear bases near the LAC by rushing in artillery guns, infantry combat vehicles and heavy military equipment.

The trigger for the face-off was China's stiff opposition to India laying a key road in the Finger area around the Pangong Tso Lake besides construction of another road connecting the Darbuk-Shayok-Daulat Beg Oldie road in Galwan Valley.

