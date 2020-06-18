STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Manipur HC directs Speaker not to pronounce order on 7 Congress defectors till Friday

It may be noted that election for the lone Rajya Sabha seat from Manipur is scheduled to be held on June 19 at the premises of Manipur Legislative Assembly.

Manipur High Court (Photo | UNI)

By PTI

IMPHAL: The Manipur High Court on Thursday directed Speaker of the Legislative Assembly not to pronounce any order on the pending disqualification cases of seven defector Congress MLAs, who had crossed over to the BJP earlier, till Friday.

The HC order said, "it is clear that the order/judgement reserved today by the Hon'ble Speaker, shall not be pronounced by him till tomorrow".

The Speaker's Tribunal heard the matter related to the seven Congress defectors during the day, but as per the High Court's direction no order can be pronounced till Friday.

The High Court further said, "copies of this order shall be sent to the counsels appearing for the parties and also to the Secretary, Manipur Legislative Assembly through WhatsApp/e- mail.

"Mr. Kh. Tarunkumar learned counsel appearing for the Speaker and the Secretary, Manipur Legislative Assembly is requested to inform the Secretary, Manipur Legislative Assembly for compliance of the order," the court said.

The Manipur HC through an earlier order has restricted the seven defecting Congress MLAs from entering into the state assembly till the pronouncement of the order by the Speaker.

The BJP and the Congress have put up candidates for the only seat of the upper house of Parliament from Manipur.

