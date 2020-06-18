STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Naxals with COVID-19 symptoms asked to leave camps in Chhattisgarh

Acting on a tip-off, security personnel nabbed Sumitra Chepa (32) in the forest near Peddakavli village under Modakpal police station limits.

Published: 18th June 2020 07:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2020 07:52 PM   |  A+A-

Naxal

For representational purposes (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

RAIPUR: Fearing the spread of deadly COVID-19 in their ranks, Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Bastar division have been asking group members showing symptoms like cold and cough to leave their camps, police claimed on Thursday.

A woman cadre recently returned to her village in Bijapur district as her colleagues asked her to leave the group after she showed flu-like symptoms, a senior police official said.

Acting on a tip-off, security personnel nabbed Sumitra Chepa (32) in the forest near Peddakavli village under Modakpal police station limits on Wednesday, Inspector General of Police (Bastar range) Sundarraj P told PTI.

Chepa, who was active as a member of Maoists' PLGA battalion no. 1, had been associated with the outlawed CPI (Maoist) for the last 10 years, he said.

On interrogation, the ultra said that after she developed a fever, cold and cough, her colleagues asked her to leave the camp suspecting that she had contracted the deadly virus, he said.

Chepa also revealed that many cadres showing similar symptoms were being asked to leave their groups by senior leaders, he said.

"She has been quarantined and her sample will be sent for coronavirus test. Based on her report, further action will be taken," he said.

Meanwhile, the police have appealed to residents of the area to inform them if any Naxal returns to their village for similar reasons so that they can be examined and preventive measures taken, the IG added.

The main symptoms of the novel coronavirus are fever, tiredness, cough and shortness of breath.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Chhattisgarh Naxals COVID 19 symptoms
India Matters
Packages of Dexamethasone are displayed in a pharmacy in Omaha, Nebraska, USA. (Photo | AP)
UK's Covid-19 drug Dexamethasone is cheap, commonly available in India
Fitch Ratings (File Photo | PTI)
Fitch Ratings revises India's outlook to 'negative' from 'stable'
Electronics stores have seen a decline in the sale of Chinese products. (Photo | EPS/Nagaraja Gadekal)
LAC standoff: Boycott of China products a tall order, trade unlikely to be hurt
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
There will be no more fresh nationwide lockdowns, says PM Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
School heads will have a colour coded booklet wheat grinding slips. (File photo| PTI)
Lockdown hits farmers' produce, TNIE extends helping hand to make sale
The mortal remains of Colonel Santosh Babu were departed to Suryapet in an ambulance after a wreath-laying ceremony at Hakimpet airforce station in Hyderabad. (Photo| RVK Rao, EPS)
RIP Colonel Santosh Babu: Martyred officer's last rites to be conducted in Telangana's Kesaram
Gallery
An intensified lockdown would be enforced in Chennai and parts of three neighbouring districts -- Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu for 12 days from June 19 to June 30 to contain the spread of COVID-19 which is going up in these places. If not in marked containment zone, here is how it is going to affect your day to day life.
Chennai COVID-19 lockdown: Full list of services affected and unaffected from June 19-30
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp