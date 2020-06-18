STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pakistan will try to infiltrate more terrorists into Jammu and Kashmir in view of Ladakh standoff: DGP

Over 300 terrorists are present at launch pads across the LoC in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (Pok), waiting to infiltrate into the Indian side, Singh had said last month.

Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh

Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir Police chief Dilbag Singh on Thursday warned that Pakistan will try to infiltrate more terrorists and also give impetus to violence in the Kashmir Valley and elsewhere in view of the standoff between the armies of India and China in Ladakh.

The Director General of Police, Jammu and Kashmir, Thursday chaired a high-level meeting of officers to review the security scenario of the union territory particularly on the borders.

Cross border infiltration attempts are being made continuously from Pakistan even during the pandemic and we have to be extra alert to thwart such attempts, he said.

There are over 300 terrorists at launching pads along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir ready to infiltrate into the union territory to increase the pitch of violence in the Valley, according to reports.

"In view of the Ladakh standoff, Pakistan will try to infiltrate more terrorists and also give impetus to violence in Kashmir Valley and elsewhere", Singh told the meeting here.

He said the border alongside Pakistan needs extra attention in view of the Ladakh developments.

The DGP said there are reports that terrorist outfits in Pakistan -- Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), Hizbul Mujahideen (HM), Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and others -- are joining hands to create mischief in Jammu and Kashmir.

He also said there are greater challenges of infiltration for which we have to be prepared in the changed environment.

He directed the officers to take care of the vital installations and also review minority guards.

Singh also said the security presence on the highway grid has been increased by putting in service mobile patrols and the number of nakas has also been increased.

He said personnel of police, central paramilitary forces and Army are continuing with successful operations in counter insurgency grid and on the borders.

The Indian Army is taking steps to "recalibrate" its counter-infiltration grid and counter-insurgency strategies to check the intrusion, he had said.

