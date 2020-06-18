STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Punjab CM seeks permission from Centre to export surplus PPE kits

Permitting the manufacturers to export the PPE body coveralls would also give an impetus to the Atma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan, CM Amarinder said in his letter.

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

CHANDIGARH: With 128 Punjab manufacturers approved for production of personal protection equipment (PPE) kits, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking permission to export the surplus.

The Chief Minister said these manufacturers had risen to the occasion in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak to make Punjab self-reliant in the manufacture of this critical equipment needed by frontline warriors in the fight against the pandemic.

Permitting them to export the PPE body coveralls "would also give an impetus to the Atma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan recently launched by the government of India under your leadership," he said in his letter to the Prime Minister, requesting him to consider giving permission" for the same.

Citing the surplus capacity of production and quality of products manufactured by these units, which started production after obtaining certification from the DRDO, Singh said it appeared that there was not enough domestic demand of PPE at present.

These manufacturers are finding it difficult to obtain orders from HLL, he pointed out, adding that of the 128 approved manufacturers, only 18 units have received orders from the government of India.

The Chief Minister recalled that on May 21 the Punjab Industries and Commerce Minister has written to Chief Ministers of all states to consider directing their respective Health Departments to place orders on Punjab's PPE body coverall manufacturers at HLL rates.

The minister has also made a request to the Union Commerce and Industries Minister, requesting for allowing export of surplus PPE body coveralls from the country, he further noted.

Notably, the 128 approved manufacturers have a cumulative current capacity to manufacture 5,21,050 PPE coveralls every day.

