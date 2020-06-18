STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Rahul Gandhi most irresponsible politician, says BJP over Ladakh row

Gandhi on Thursday questioned why Indian soldiers were sent "unarmed to martyrdom" in Ladakh and who is responsible for sending them towards danger.

Published: 18th June 2020 07:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2020 07:10 PM   |  A+A-

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra (File photo| ANI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Terming Rahul Gandhi as the "most irresponsible politician" India has seen, the BJP on Thursday asked the Congress leader to "deescalate" his politics of "misinformation and propaganda" in targeting the government over the death of Indian soldiers in a clash with Chinese troops in Ladakh.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra told reporters that India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi will win over "three Cs of the coronavirus, China and the Congress", as it is no longer the India of 1962 when the opposition party was in power.

Gandhi was acting in an immature and irresponsible manner by attacking Modi with his tweets when the government has already called an all-party meeting on Friday over the border row, he said.

Gandhi on Thursday questioned why Indian soldiers were sent "unarmed to martyrdom" in Ladakh and who is responsible for sending them towards danger.

He had earlier attacked Modi, asking why he was "hiding".

Hitting back, Patra said Gandhi wants to show that India left its unarmed soldiers to die and then cited a 1996 agreement between China and India, when Deve Gowda was prime minister, that prohibited armies of both countries from using any weapon within two km of their border.

"You are the most irresponsible politician India has yet seen. Read, understand and then speak. Just don't rant against your country. Don't make such unfounded and misleading claims against your own country to launch your politics," he said.

The prime minister is not merely a person or is of a party but he represents the entire country, Patra said, attacking Gandhi for his "immature and irresponsible" tweets.

Modi has asserted that there will be no compromise with Indian territorial integrity, the BJP spokesperson noted, and said Gandhi does not trust the prime minister, defence minister or even Army chief, who had recently commented over the issue.

"You need to deescalate this politics of misinformation and propaganda. India will not forgive Rahul Gandhi for this sort of escalation," he said.

Gandhi had also cast doubts on surgical strikes and airstrikes against terrorists inside Pakistan, Patra alleged.

He also referred to a 2008 MoU between the Congress and the ruling Communist party of China and asked Congress president Sonia Gandhi and Rahul to explain its details.

Rahul Gandhi, a Congress general secretary then, and Xi Jinping, the current Chinese president who was then a general secretary of his party, had signed it, Patra said.

The MoU, he claimed reading from news reports, was aimed at building relationship between the Congress, the "Nehru Gandhi family in particular", and China's ruling party.

"We have heard of two countries having a MoU but why did it happen between two political parties," he asked.

During the 2017 Doklam stand off between India and China, Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had a dinner meeting with the Chinese envoy, Patra said, noting that the Congress had first denied it before acknowledging it.

Rahul Gandhi's fresh attack on the government came a day after he asked Defence Minister Rajnath Singh why he did not name China in his tweet and why it took him two days to condole the deaths of 20 Army personnel.

"China has committed a big crime by killing unarmed Indian soldiers. I want to ask who sent these bravehearts towards danger without arms and why. Who is responsible for this," he asked in a video message.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sambit Patra Ladakh standoff India china standoff
India Matters
Packages of Dexamethasone are displayed in a pharmacy in Omaha, Nebraska, USA. (Photo | AP)
UK's Covid-19 drug Dexamethasone is cheap, commonly available in India
Fitch Ratings (File Photo | PTI)
Fitch Ratings revises India's outlook to 'negative' from 'stable'
Electronics stores have seen a decline in the sale of Chinese products. (Photo | EPS/Nagaraja Gadekal)
LAC standoff: Boycott of China products a tall order, trade unlikely to be hurt
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
There will be no more fresh nationwide lockdowns, says PM Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
School heads will have a colour coded booklet wheat grinding slips. (File photo| PTI)
Lockdown hits farmers' produce, TNIE extends helping hand to make sale
The mortal remains of Colonel Santosh Babu were departed to Suryapet in an ambulance after a wreath-laying ceremony at Hakimpet airforce station in Hyderabad. (Photo| RVK Rao, EPS)
RIP Colonel Santosh Babu: Martyred officer's last rites to be conducted in Telangana's Kesaram
Gallery
An intensified lockdown would be enforced in Chennai and parts of three neighbouring districts -- Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu for 12 days from June 19 to June 30 to contain the spread of COVID-19 which is going up in these places. If not in marked containment zone, here is how it is going to affect your day to day life.
Chennai COVID-19 lockdown: Full list of services affected and unaffected from June 19-30
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp