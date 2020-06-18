STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Unseasonal showers, cyclone triggered excess rains in Maharashtra: IMD

The Konkan subdivision, which includes Mumbai and coastal districts of Maharashtra, has received 523 mm rainfall so far, as against usual 317 mm, he said.

Published: 18th June 2020 05:27 PM

A woman caught in rain. (Photo| EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Unseasonal showers in central Maharashtra and 'Cyclone Nisarga' that lashed coastal areas have put the state in the largely excess rainfall category as on Thursday, an IMD official said.

As per the India Meteorological Department's data, Mumbai and MMR region has so far received largely excess showers cumulatively from June 1 to June 18, the official said.

This was 65 per cent more than the normal rainfall received at this time, which is why they were categorised as largely excess showers, the official said.

Moreover, Central Maharashtra, covering Dhule- Nandurbar districts in the north to Solapur-Sangli-Kolhapur in the south, has received 164 mm rainfall as against the usual 81 mm, the data stated.

"This is a good sign, as agriculture is a major activity here and sugarcane cultivation is rampant in this region," he said.

Arid areas of Marathwada have so far received 130 mm rainfall, as against 74 mm, which is 74 per cent above normal, the official said.

However, Vidarbha region or eastern districts of the state received less rains compared to the rest of the state, he said. The region has received 112 mm rainfall compared to the usual 72 mm, the official said.

According to the IMD forecast, widespread showers are likely in the coastal areas of Maharashtra, while the rest of the state is expected to get scattered and isolated showers till June 22.

The south-west monsoon is expected to bring widespread showers in Vidarbha region on June 22, till then the region will receive low-intensity showers, the IMD predicted.

