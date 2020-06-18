UP breaches 16,000-mark in sample testing per day

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW: As Uttar Pradesh recorded 16,546 sample testings, the highest in during the last 24 hours on Thursday, CM Yogi Adityanath made a pitch for ramping up the figure of daily sample testing to 25,000 and number of Covid beds to 1.5 lakh by this month-end. At present, there are 1,01,236 COVID beds across 503 facilities across the state.

The CM has issued directives to the state health authorities to increase the number of daily sample testing to 20,000 by the end of this week. He also laid stress on the need of conducting random sample testing to tame the virus.

Yogi has requested PM Narendra Modi to make a policy for peoples’ movement between Delhi and various districts, including those of NCR - Noida, and Ghaziabad - with a provision for their screening to tame the deadly virus.

As per the sources, the CM, during the video conference with the PM on Wednesday, requested him to make a policy for districts bordering Delhi as there was a regular movement among those cities. The CM also sought an arrangement for the screening of asymptomatic persons to check the spread of the virus.

The CM also said that to break the virus chain, permission should be given to keep asymptomatic corona patients in Covid-19 hospitals instead of getting them quarantined at home.

“In home-quarantine, there is a possibility of spread of the virus from asymptomatic corona patients and it is difficult to maintain necessary discipline for them,” he said while apprising the PM that UP had ventilator facility across all 75 districts.

Meanwhile, Thursday witnessed the biggest single-day surge with 630 people testing positive for coronavirus in the state. Kanpur has topped the day’s tally with the highest 54 fresh cases followed by Gautam Buddh Nagar registering 47 fresh cases, Siddharthnagar 45, and state capital Lucknow 33. Ghaziabad in NCR had 32 fresh cases taking the state tally to 15297. Total active cases in the state are 5659 and 9638 people have been discharged after full recovery. The toll due to COVID-19 in the state has risen to 488.