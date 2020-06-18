STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

UP breaches 16,000-mark in sample testing per day

CM Yogi Adityanath has issued directives to the state health authorities to increase the number of daily sample testing to 20,000 by the end of this week.

Published: 18th June 2020 06:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2020 06:44 PM   |  A+A-

Yogi Adityanath at a meeting with officials in UP. (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW: As Uttar Pradesh recorded 16,546 sample testings, the highest in during the last 24 hours on Thursday, CM Yogi Adityanath made a pitch for ramping up the figure of daily sample testing to 25,000 and number of Covid beds to 1.5 lakh by this month-end. At present, there are 1,01,236 COVID beds across 503 facilities across the state.

The CM has issued directives to the state health authorities to increase the number of daily sample testing to 20,000 by the end of this week.  He also laid stress on the need of conducting random sample testing to tame the virus.

Yogi has requested PM Narendra Modi to make a policy for peoples’ movement between Delhi and various districts, including those of NCR - Noida, and Ghaziabad - with a provision for their screening to tame the deadly virus.

As per the sources, the CM, during the video conference with the PM on Wednesday, requested him to make a policy for districts bordering Delhi as there was a regular movement among those cities. The CM also sought an arrangement for the screening of asymptomatic persons to check the spread of the virus.

The CM also said that to break the virus chain, permission should be given to keep asymptomatic corona patients in Covid-19 hospitals instead of getting them quarantined at home.

“In home-quarantine, there is a possibility of spread of the virus from asymptomatic corona patients and it is difficult to maintain necessary discipline for them,” he said while apprising the PM that UP had ventilator facility across all 75 districts.

Meanwhile, Thursday witnessed the biggest single-day surge with 630 people testing positive for coronavirus in the state.  Kanpur has topped the day’s tally with the highest 54 fresh cases followed by Gautam Buddh Nagar registering 47 fresh cases, Siddharthnagar 45, and state capital Lucknow 33. Ghaziabad in NCR had 32 fresh cases taking the state tally to 15297. Total active cases in the state are 5659 and 9638 people have been discharged after full recovery.  The toll due to COVID-19 in the state has risen to 488.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
sample testing Yogi Adityanath UP coronavirus
India Matters
Packages of Dexamethasone are displayed in a pharmacy in Omaha, Nebraska, USA. (Photo | AP)
UK's Covid-19 drug Dexamethasone is cheap, commonly available in India
Fitch Ratings (File Photo | PTI)
Fitch Ratings revises India's outlook to 'negative' from 'stable'
Electronics stores have seen a decline in the sale of Chinese products. (Photo | EPS/Nagaraja Gadekal)
LAC standoff: Boycott of China products a tall order, trade unlikely to be hurt
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
There will be no more fresh nationwide lockdowns, says PM Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
School heads will have a colour coded booklet wheat grinding slips. (File photo| PTI)
Lockdown hits farmers' produce, TNIE extends helping hand to make sale
The mortal remains of Colonel Santosh Babu were departed to Suryapet in an ambulance after a wreath-laying ceremony at Hakimpet airforce station in Hyderabad. (Photo| RVK Rao, EPS)
RIP Colonel Santosh Babu: Martyred officer's last rites to be conducted in Telangana's Kesaram
Gallery
An intensified lockdown would be enforced in Chennai and parts of three neighbouring districts -- Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu for 12 days from June 19 to June 30 to contain the spread of COVID-19 which is going up in these places. If not in marked containment zone, here is how it is going to affect your day to day life.
Chennai COVID-19 lockdown: Full list of services affected and unaffected from June 19-30
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp