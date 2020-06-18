STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Varanasi Dalit woman alleges misreporting, journalist booked under SC/ST Act 

Complainant Mala Devi, a contractual sanitary worker with Varanasi Municipal Corporation, alleges that the story wrongly portrayed her as somebody living in extreme poverty and hunger.

Published: 18th June 2020 08:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2020 09:29 PM   |  A+A-

Journalism

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The Varanasi Police have booked a senior journalist and executive editor of a prominent news portal under SC/ST Act and various sections of IPC for allegedly misreporting about the poverty and hunger of a Dalit woman in Domri village, adopted by PM Narendra Modi.

As per the police sources, an FIR, the copy of which is with TNIE,  was lodged against the journalist on the basis of a complaint filed by the Dalit woman who was allegedly depicted as a sufferer in the news report written by the journalist. A resident of the village situated in the banks of Ganga in Varanasi, the woman registered her complaint with the Ramnagar police.

Complainant Mala Devi, a contractual sanitary worker (safai karmachari) with Varanasi Municipal Corporation, alleges that the story was ‘misreported’ by the journalist where she was wrongly portrayed as somebody living in extreme poverty and hunger during the lockdown. The journalist has been booked under  Sections 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 501 (printing or engraving matter known to be defamatory) of IPC and also Sections of SC/ST Act on June 13, 2020.

The case had been given to circle officer Kotwali Pradeep Singh Chandel for investigation. Mala Devi has claimed in her complaint that while she is an outsourced contractual worker at the Varanasi Nagar Nigam, she was referred wrongly as a ‘domestic help’ in the report published on the news portal. Devi said her mother receives a pension from the civic body as well.

In her complaint, Mala has said that during lockdown a woman claiming to be a reporter reached her village and started talking about lockdown with her. Mala has alleged she told the journalist that she was not facing any problem in feeding her family.

“But later I came to know that she ‘wrongly’ mentioned in her report that I work as domestic help and my employers stopped paying me. She wrote that I sleep by consuming tea and roti only and my children were starving during lockdown,” complained Mala.

Mala Devi claimed that the journalist had mocked her financial situation and caste by quoting her saying that she and her children slept empty stomach. “I am mentally shocked while my image in society has been tarnished,” she said while requesting to take action against the journalist.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
SC/ST Act Dalit lockdown Varanasi Poverty PM Modi journalism journalist
India Matters
Packages of Dexamethasone are displayed in a pharmacy in Omaha, Nebraska, USA. (Photo | AP)
UK's Covid-19 drug Dexamethasone is cheap, commonly available in India
Fitch Ratings (File Photo | PTI)
Fitch Ratings revises India's outlook to 'negative' from 'stable'
Electronics stores have seen a decline in the sale of Chinese products. (Photo | EPS/Nagaraja Gadekal)
LAC standoff: Boycott of China products a tall order, trade unlikely to be hurt
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
There will be no more fresh nationwide lockdowns, says PM Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
School heads will have a colour coded booklet wheat grinding slips. (File photo| PTI)
Lockdown hits farmers' produce, TNIE extends helping hand to make sale
The mortal remains of Colonel Santosh Babu were departed to Suryapet in an ambulance after a wreath-laying ceremony at Hakimpet airforce station in Hyderabad. (Photo| RVK Rao, EPS)
RIP Colonel Santosh Babu: Martyred officer's last rites to be conducted in Telangana's Kesaram
Gallery
An intensified lockdown would be enforced in Chennai and parts of three neighbouring districts -- Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu for 12 days from June 19 to June 30 to contain the spread of COVID-19 which is going up in these places. If not in marked containment zone, here is how it is going to affect your day to day life.
Chennai COVID-19 lockdown: Full list of services affected and unaffected from June 19-30
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp